Austin, TX

Longhorns Marcus Carr Named to Canada's U23 National Team

By Zach Dimmitt
 2 days ago
Ahead of his fifth collegiate season and second with the Texas Longhorns, Toronto native and guard Marcus Carr is set to suit up for his home country starting Tuesday.

Carr was named to the Canadian U23 Men's National Team, Canadian Basketball announced Monday. He's one of 12 players on a roster full of other NCAA players who will compete in the GLOBL JAM international showcase on July 5-10 in Carr's hometown.

Carr had to earn his way onto the roster after receiving a training camp invitation. The training camp served as a selection process, which occurred over a 10-day period from June 24-July 3.

Here's Canada's schedule for GLOBL JAM:

-vs. Brazil, July 5 at 8 p.m. C.T.

-vs. USA, July 6 at 8 p.m. C.T.

-vs. Italy, July 7 at 8 p.m. C.T.

According to the release, all teams will advance to the semifinal round on Saturday, July 9 followed by the championship games on July 10.

Carr, who transferred from Minnesota last offseason, averaged 11.4 points, 3.4 assists, and 1.9 rebounds in his first year at Texas. He set a career-high in games played (34) and starts (32) this past season. He was also named an All-Big 12 Third-Team selection.

He served as Chris Beard's primary floor general, but saw his numbers shrink compared to his days with the Golden Gophers. The Longhorns' offense just had too many mouths to feed.

Despite splitting time with an elite backcourt that included Andrew Jones and Courtney Ramey, Carr was still Texas' second-leading scorer (11.4) and leading assist man (3.4 while playing a team-high 30.9 minutes per game.

Carr was arguably the most coveted transfer last offseason and arrived in Austin with huge expectations. He had his fair share of ups-and-downs during his first season as a Longhorn, but brought his best when it counted.

In his first NCAA tournament appearance, Carr posted 15 points and nine assists against Virginia Tech and had 23 points and seven assists in Texas' second-round loss to Purdue.

