ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach Shores, FL

Packed beaches on July 4 met with guarded optimism

By Jeff Allen
Bay News 9
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — With rainy weather over the Fourth of July weekend finally giving way to some sun along the coast on Monday, beaches were packed with locals, Central Floridians and visitors from out of town. What You Need To Know. Rob Burnetti, General Manager of...

www.baynews9.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Daily South

These Under-the-Radar Spots Have the Clearest Water in Florida

Florida's beaches are undeniably pretty, but if you've ever been to Daytona or Cocoa Beach, you know they're not always the crystal-clear, sparkling blue seas you had envisioned. The ocean's overall look can change day by day and season to season, with some months marked by murky, choppy waters and others coated in a blanket of brown sargassum.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

South Florida woman claims Southwest Airlines experience left her paralyzed

FORT LAUDERDALE – A South Florida woman has filed a lawsuit against Southwest Airlines saying her experience on a recent flight has left her paralyzed.The attorney for Gabrielle Assouline says her life tragically changed back in February while she was boarding a flight from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.Assouline requested pre-boarding assistance because of a condition she developed when she was 12 which made walking long distances difficult.According to her attorney, Assouline was on an electronic mobility chair going down the jet bridge when she was suddenly ejected from the chair, causing her to suffer a catastrophic spinal cord injury."She's a...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
click orlando

Apopka restaurant to hold fundraiser for injured firefighter

APOPKA, Fla. – An Apopka restaurant is bringing together its community to help a fireman who suffered a significant work-related injury last week. Porkie’s Original BBQ announced on its Facebook page it will hold a fundraiser on Thursday, July 7, for Austin Duran, the Apopka firefighter who has been fighting to recover from a tragic injury he sustained while working on June 30.
APOPKA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Daytona Beach, FL
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
City
Daytona Beach Shores, FL
Daytona Beach Shores, FL
Lifestyle
keysweekly.com

TEXAS WOMAN REMAINS HOSPITALIZED AFTER SHARK BITE IN THE FLORIDA KEYS

A Texas woman swimming with her family not far from Summerland Key on June 29 knew something wasn’t right when she felt instant pain coming from her leg. Immediately, the 35-year-old got back onto a boat with help from her husband, surfacing with a visible leg injury from what looked to be a shark bite.
MONROE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Gas Prices#Pittsburgh#Occupancy#Central Floridians#The Shores Resort Spa
flaglernewsweekly.com

The Big Five … with Tahni Chiarelli, Yard deSIGNs of Palm Coast

1. Tell readers a bit about yourself and how you ended up in Flagler County. My name is Tahni Chiarelli (pronounced Taw-nee Sure-elly). My husband, Tom, and I have been married for 28 years. We have 6 children who are all grown and married and we are about to have our 11th grandchild! Our only “child” at home is our rescue dog, Katie. We are from Missouri (Kansas City area – Go Chiefs!), where I was an elementary teacher and my husband worked for the St. Luke’s Medical Health Systems. We vacationed with our family up and down the Atlantic Coast of Florida almost every year since our first year of marriage. About 6 years ago on one of these vacations, we took the scenic route down A1A from South Carolina to our destination. We fell in love with this area as we drove through and knew we would move here when Tom retired. Definitely a hidden piece of paradise! Even though I have been a beach girl at heart my whole life, we officially became Floridians a little over a year ago.
PALM COAST, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Action News Jax

Two popular St. Augustine restaurants shutting down

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — After 50 years in business, St. Augustine restaurant Scarlett O’Hara’s officially closed on July 4. Dos Gatos St. Augustine also closed its doors. According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, it was a combination of skyrocketing costs and the after-effects of the pandemic that led to the decision.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
CBS Miami

Scientists sample 156 Florida oysters, find dangerous "forever chemicals" in each

MIAMI – Florida International University scientists recently conducted a study where they sampled 156 oysters from Biscayne Bay, Marco Island to Tampa Bay and found dangerous contaminants in each one. The experts also said they were only aware of oysters from Tampa Bay being consumed by people and they said there was a "low risk of being exposed to contaminants when you consume oysters from Tampa Bay." That said, they are still concerned. The "forever chemicals" detected were perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) and phthalate esters (PAEs). "These contaminants pose serious health risks to people and wildlife, and the...
MIAMI, FL
click orlando

DeLand sergeant awarded Medal of Valor for saving child struggling to swim

DELAND, Fla. – A DeLand Police Department sergeant received two awards for rescuing a child struggling to swim near the New Smyrna Beach jetty in April. Sgt. Tony Tagle was awarded the department’s Medal of Valor and the Lifesaving Award Tuesday. The Medal of Valor is the department’s second-highest honor, according to a news release.

Comments / 0

Community Policy