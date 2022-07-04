ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mercy Foundation launches new homeless veteran program

By Stephanie Bechara
Bay News 9
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne Central Florida veteran believes folks can’t forget that the ability to celebrate this country's independence is thanks to those who served. Robert LeWayne Johnson has 38 years combined in the military and in the federal government...

www.baynews9.com

Comments / 1

Related
click orlando

Polk County paramedic wins fight for cancer disability benefits

ORLANDO, Fla. – A medical evaluation by physicians in pulmonary and oncology medicine convinced the Florida Retirement System to approve “line-of-duty” disability retirement benefits for Polk County Fire Rescue paramedic Christina Lambert Pierson just 3 months after sharing her fight for cancer benefits with News 6. The...
POLK COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Tavares won't cap number of events allowed downtown

Members of the Tavares City Council went back and forth Wednesday in a debate about limiting the number of special events held in the downtown entertainment district each year. What You Need To Know. The Tavares City Council voted Wednesday not to cap the number of downtown events eash year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Homeless Veterans#Central Florida#Mental Health Counseling#The Mercy Foundation
lakemarylife.com

The Savoy Gracious Retirement Living

Are you or someone you love looking for a wonderful lifestyle to enjoy in the golden years of retirement? Consider the newest, full-service independent-living residence in Winter Springs, The Savoy Gracious Retirement Living. Featuring 45,000 square feet of common areas, and designed with all the right comforts and conveniences in place, The Savoy is built to help residents feel at home and spend most of their time socializing and enjoying the endless amenities and activities available every single day of the week. From wellness classes and hobby groups to on-site events and outings around town, residents are encouraged to stay engaged in mind, body, and spirit.
WINTER SPRINGS, FL
WESH

'See something, say something': Brevard County sheriff shares message on summer event safety

INDIALANTIC, Fla. — With the recent deadly mass shooting during the July Fourth parade in Highland Park, Illinois, like the rest of the country, Central Florida is on edge. The parade shooting was not the only location of a deadly mass shooting over the last several weeks, but it puts an immediate light on the hundreds of festivals, concerts and outdoor events planned in Central Florida over the coming weeks.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Polk County RV park owner told transgender woman to dress like a man to ‘avoid trouble’, feds say

“No one should have to change how they express their gender identity to maintain their housing,” said Demetria L. McCain, HUD’s Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity. “Setting restrictions like these is not only unacceptable, it is illegal. This charge demonstrates HUD’s commitment to enforcing the Fair Housing Act and ensuring housing providers meet their fair housing obligations.”
TheDailyBeast

Veteran Convicted of Murdering Iraqi Detainees Honored by Florida Mayor

As part of a pre-Fourth of July celebration in Palm Bay, Florida, on Sunday, city mayor Rob Medina dedicated a speech to former Army first sergeant Joseph Mayo, who was sentenced to 35 years in prison for his involvement in the deaths of four Iraqi detainees in 2008. Mayo pled guilty to participating in the execution-style murder of the detainees, and was incarcerated at a Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, military prison until 2015, when he was released on parole. Medina invited Mayo onstage at the city event and presented him with an American flag. “Today we celebrate Sergeant First Class Joseph Mayo for how he left it on the battlefield,” Medina said.
villages-news.com

VCCDD to receive update on dead couple’s abandoned home in The Villages

The Village Center Community Developer District will receive an update on a dead couple’s abandoned home in The Villages. The VCCDD board will meet at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Savannah Center and an agenda item calls for a review of the situation at 1221 Pompano Lane on the Historic Side of The Villages.
fox35orlando.com

Children can get free ice cream cone for saying the Pledge of Allegiance

LONGWOOD, Fla. - The Pledge of Allegiance was first written by Francis J. Bellamy, a Baptist minister from New York, in 1892. Sixth grader Eila Roberts says her father taught it to her. "Probably when I was three or four years old, when my dad came back from the Marines, and it was something I've always kept in my heart," she said.
mynews13.com

Long waits continue at Orlando Social Security office

ORLANDO, Fla. — Dissapointment and frustration continue to mount after more than a hundred people waited in line for hours again on Wednesday, July 6 to get into the local Social Security office. The facility contains two offices including the Card Center, which is one of the only offices...
orlandoweekly.com

Orlando named 'Sweatiest City' in the United States

We don't need to tell you Orlando gets hot. Our little swampy city without those fancy coastal breezes to the east and west is a sweltering puddle of asphalt for much of the year. Still, we were a bit surprised to find that Orlando is the sweatiest corner of the entire United States.
ORLANDO, FL
Evie M.

This adorable Kissimmee Cafe is apparently super haunted

Not food from the cafe. Stock photo.Edward Franklin on Unsplash. Florida is amazing state with so many one-of-a-kind things to do and see. After living here for a year, it's clear to me why it's one of the top tourist destinations in the world and why so many flock to visit yearly. The food in Florida is also a huge part of the allure. As a California native who's traveled the world, I thought I knew good food, but Florida has some of the best.
KISSIMMEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy