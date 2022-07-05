ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, OH

Independence Day weather clickable

Cleveland News - Fox 8
 3 days ago

Perfect summer evening to...

Cleveland News - Fox 8

Sunshine, warmer temps coming Thursday

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Overnight, it’s mostly cloudy, no rain but damp and warm, in the mid 60s. Front moves back and forth over the next two days. Sunshine with warmer temperatures on Thursday. A final cluster of rain/storms on Friday, then the comfy air moves in for the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Rain, storms expected Friday — Here’s when

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Overnight, clouds will gradually increase to mostly cloudy by morning. We will be dry and quiet but pretty comfortable with seasonable warmth. A final cluster of rain/storms arrives Friday. The timing is noon through 7 p.m. No severe weather is anticipated other than localized flooding in our southern communities, areas closest to the front.
ENVIRONMENT
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Storms, humidity stay on as week continues

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Late night and into the overnight, temps are in the 70s. In the middle of the night, passing showers and an isolated thunderstorm will be moving through. Any storm that does fire up could have some heavy rain, gusty winds and loud thunder/lightning with it. By the morning, we’ll be predominantly dry for the rush.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Show Info: July 7, 2022

Update the look of your home with new floors from 50 Floor! Use the promo code “New Day Cleveland” for $100 off your order. Berries and bouquets! Blossom Creek Farm is located on Battlesburg Road in East Sparta. Heritage Farms. Camping in the great outdoors! Heritage Farms is...
CLEVELAND, OH
Independence, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Berries And Blooms

Berries and bouquets! Blossom Creek Farm is located on Battlesburg Road in East Sparta.
EAST SPARTA, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Coffee Cocktail

Coffee cocktails! Western Reserve Distillers is located on Madison Avenue in Lakewood.
LAKEWOOD, OH
#Independence Day
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Perfect Slumber Party

Perfect Slumber Party
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Color-Changing Cocktails

Color-Changing Cocktails
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Summer Vegetable Grilling Tips from Farmer Jones

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — No one knows more about vegetables than Farmer Lee Jones from the Chef’s Garden. When it comes to summer grilling the folks at The Chef’s Garden have you covered with their ‘Summer Grilling Box’. Fox 8’s Kristi Capel learns more about what’s in the box and also gets some grilling tips from Farmer Jones. Farmer Jones also shared news that the Chef’s Garden Farmstand will be celebrating a grand re-opening on Saturday July 30th at 9am.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Missing: Aria Gilmer

CANTON (WJW) — FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find the missing. Aria Gilmer, 17, has been missing since June 27. Anyone with information is asked to call Canton police at 330-649-5800.
CANTON, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Missing: Wanda Young

(WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find the missing. She’s been missing since June 16 in Cleveland. She was last seen on surveillance video heading to an RTA bus at West 80th and Detroit. Anyone with information is asked to call (216)623-2755.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Missing: Allyssa Kimble

((WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find the missing. Allyssa Kimble, 17, has been missing since June 26. Anyone with information is asked to call Warren police at 330-675-2730.
WARREN, OH

