ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

July 4 stirs hopes of independence for Bay Area Ukrainian family

By Shawn Chitnis
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qt7SW_0gUoNw9400

Fourth of July stirs hope and longing for home, independence for Bay Area Ukrainians 02:11

BERKELEY (KPIX) - The Fourth of July holiday pulls at the hopes and struggles of Ukainians. A Fulbright scholar visiting from Ukraine with her family planned to return home this month after celebrating Independence Day in the U.S., but now plans to stay another year, grateful for a safe place to live while her home country remains at war.

"These four plus months have really been devastating for me and my family, it's so difficult," said Nataliia Goshylyk, a visiting professor at Berkeley through the Fulbright Scholar program. "It's all over Ukraine and so many people are suffering, your friends and your relatives, they are all suffering."

Goshylyk has been studying how sustainability is discussed on social media and enjoyed living in the Bay Area to focus in on this topic for the past year. She lives with her husband and two children, who were set to return to Ukraine this week after visiting Washington, D.C. to see Independence Day celebrations. These plans were made before the war began. Now, the family will now remain in California because Goshylyk earned a new teaching opportunity at Berkeley for another year.

"That might have been a coincidence you might say but at the same time I know that I've been working hard to get here on Fulbright," she told KPIX 5. "I'm still processing that I guess. I'm still trying to understand where am I, and why is this happening."

Using her time in the U.S. to embrace the country's culture and learn from those around her, Goshylyk has also stayed active in the Ukranian community. Her family has attended rallies against the Russian invasion of her home country. Outside of her work at the university, she has also spoken on panels to help educate Americans about Ukraine and its culture.

"The 21st century is not the century where everyone can sit back and relax," Goshylyk said. "We have to be united and we have to understand our common ground."

She appreciates the desire among Americans to learn about Ukraine. She hopes the current conflict in her home and the challenges toward democracy domestically push everyone to think critically about how to maintain freedom and not to take it for granted.

"What the words 'the land of the free' and 'the home of the brave,' what do they mean to you specifically," she asked. "That's not the time to sit back and relax and we have to work, we have to take action."

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Francisco Examiner

Once a crucial refuge, ‘Gayborhoods’ lose LGBTQ residents across the U.S.

Cleve Jones has lived in the Castro for nearly 50 years, almost from the day he graduated from high school in Phoenix and hitchhiked to California. He has been a political and cultural leader in San Francisco, organizing gay men and lesbians when the AIDS epidemic devastated these streets in the early 1980s. He created the nationally recognized AIDS Memorial Quilt from a storefront on Market Street. He was a face of the anger and sorrow that swept the Castro in 1978 after the assassination of Harvey Milk, the first openly gay man elected to the Board of Supervisors.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

July 4 abortion rights protests in cities across the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Many people skipped their Fourth of July traditions and instead, protested for abortion rights at rallies all across the Bay Area.In San Francisco, people chanted in solidarity outside the Ferry Building, before marching down the Embarcadero to Pier 39. Protesters carried signs reading 'women's rights are human rights' and they wore green, which symbolizes the international color designated for abortion rights. Some, like Shae Inglin of San Francisco, were moved to tears. "I think that this day represents less independence for women in the United States of America. It's heartbreaking to me that women who are younger than me...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berkeley, CA
Society
Local
California Society
State
California State
Berkeley, CA
Government
Local
California Government
State
Washington State
City
Berkeley, CA
City
Washington, CA
NBC Bay Area

New State Law Purges Racial Bans in Property Records

Contra Costa County officials must go through 28 million property documents to purge the “racist covenants”, statements saying only Caucasians can live in or buy the property. Bay Area counties are now following new state law to purge all the racist language they're now finding in old documents,...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Builder of California affordable housing reveals what it takes to fund projects when costs, needs are so high

Scope of the challenge in the Golden State ● California needs to build 2.5 million homes by 2030 to address the state's current housing shortage, more than double the goal from the last planning period according to the California Department of Housing and Community Development. At least 1 million must be affordable to low-income households. ● In the next 30 years, California’s population over the age of 65 is projected to grow by more than 66% representing an increase of over 4.5 million seniors by 2052. ● By then, seniors 65-plus will account for 26% of the population, according to the California Department of Finance Demographic Research Unit (California projections 2010-2060). ● By 2052, Sonoma County will have the highest projected senior growth within the North Bay by more than 33% (and rising), while Marin County is estimated to see a decline to 31%, and Napa County to 27%. ● Today some 46.5% of single elders in California are unable to afford the basic cost of living. The rate is higher for renters, for whom 65.8% of single elders have incomes that fall below basic needs. ● An estimated 24% of seniors in the Bay Area have incomes below the Elder Index. For senior renters in the Bay Area, 48% fall below the EI (a measure of senior economic security based on the cost of living). ● The population of seniors in poverty is twice as high for seniors of color, a population that will make up over 50% of state seniors by 2035, according to the UC Berkeley Labor Center. It also noted that seniors of color have half the income of white seniors in California. ● Sonoma County’s new housing goals, based on state objectives for the county to alleviate the chronic housing shortage, will see some 14,562 new housing units built between 2023 and 2031, based on California housing targets. This is a 72% increase over the current eight-year state housing cycle numbers. ● About 8,340 housing units have been approved in Sonoma County since 2015, according to the California Department of Housing and Community Development.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Ukrainians#Ukainians#Fulbright Scholar
CBS San Francisco

Tax reform for California's recreational marijuana industry leaves many unsatisfied

SAN FRANCISCO -- As California rolls out new tax cuts for legal marijuana growers to provide those who work in the industry relief, many claim the black market continues to make it difficult to survive in the business.When California voters approved Prop 46 legalizing recreational marijuana, it came with a lot of promises. Unfortunately, some of those promises have brought the industry to near collapse.  Those in the cannabis business have been pleading for tax reform to keep from going broke, but now that it has finally arrive, it's hard to find anybody who's satisfied with it."It is my goal...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San José Spotlight

San Jose franchisees say state bill will put them out of business

Brian Hom’s work at Vitality Bowl is a labor of love and an ode to his son. Hom, 64, bought the franchise in 2016 because he was inspired by the company’s mission to provide allergy-free food options. It’s an issue near and dear to his heart. His eldest son died after going into anaphylactic shock during a family vacation. They were celebrating his high school graduation and 18th birthday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
SFGate

How Ann Getty built the look of American money in San Francisco

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It was the dawn of a new decade and a new era—a day early in 1960—as J. Paul Getty marched through the Tudor labyrinth of Sutton Place. Twenty-three miles southwest of London, it had been built 440 years earlier by a courtier of Henry VIII. Just now, after Getty acquired it from the Duke of Sutherland, it had been rebooted as the nerve center of Getty’s worldwide petroleum empire, and his 72-room home. Telex machines clattered with reports of stock market gyrations on Wall Street and the flow of oil from Arabian deserts. Bustling about were members of Getty’s executive and domestic staffs, the latter headed by Francis Bullimore, his unimpeachable butler.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
62K+
Followers
23K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy