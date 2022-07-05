ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent

Cambridge home talent defeated by Fort Atkinson

By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com
 2 days ago
Logan Koch battles through a downpour to make a throw to first in a Cambridge 7-1 loss to Fort Atkinson on Monday, July 4.

The Cambridge Blues were washed out by the Fort Atkinson Generals in a 7-1 defeat on Monday, July 4.

Chris Koepke hit a two-run double in the top of the first inning for the Generals, scoring Branden Zastrow and Josh Crandall.

In the bottom of the first, JT Parish hit a single for the Blues. Parish then stole second base, putting a runner in scoring position with two outs. Cambridge could not bring Parish in as the Generals got out of the inning with a strike-out.

Derek Glesinger attempts to get a grip on the ball in a Cambridge 7-1 defeat against Fort Atkinson.

Koepke kept seeing the ball well, hitting an infield single in the second to score Zastrow, giving Fort Atkinson (6-4) a 3-0 lead. Cambridge (6-4) got out of the inning when Chase Jarlsberg made a diving catch in center field with the bases loaded, preventing multiple runs from scoring.

After Denver Evans reached for Cambridge on a fielder’s choice in the second, Evans stole second with one out. A flyout created two outs before Derek Glesinger walked. A fielder’s choice got Fort Atkinson out of the jam, maintaining the 3-0 lead.

Jay Reuth hit a triple in the third and then scored on a wild pitch for Fort Atkinson. Crandall then hit a two-run single to score Zastrow and Austin Paul, extending the Fort Atkinson lead to 6-0.

Zach Haugen hits a single against Fort Atkinson.

Jared Horton took over on the mound for Cambridge in relief of Sam Mickelson, retiring the Generals in order in the fourth. Paul continued to hold the Blues off the scoreboard, also sending the Blues down in order in the bottom of the frame.

In the fifth, three straight walks loaded the bases for the Generals. Jake Hansen scored on a wild pitch with one out to give Fort Atkinson a 7-0 lead. Horton limited the damage by recording a strike-out and a fly-out to escape the inning with only one run allowed.

Austin Haugen and Glesinger recorded back-to-back singles to lead off the fifth for Cambridge. A sacrifice bunt moved the runners to second and third base for Colton Ehrke. Ehrke hit a single to score Haugen, cutting the lead to 7-1.

After a strike-out, Parish walked with two outs to load the bases for Horton. Horton flew out to center field for the final out in the fifth.

Isaac Heederik led off the sixth with a walk for Fort Atkinson, but the game would be called due to rain, giving Fort Atkinson the 7-0 victory.

Koepke recorded three RBIs, while Paul pitched a complete game for Fort Atkinson. Parish recorded two hits and Horton struck-out three in relief for Cambridge.

FORT ATKINSON 7, CAMBRIDGE 1

FORT ATKINSON 213 01X XXX — 7 5 0

CAMBRIDGE 000 01X XXX — 1 7 2

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — FA: Paul (W; 5-6-1-0-3-2); C: Mickelson (L; 3-6-6-5-2-3), Horton (2-0-1-1-3-4).

Leading hitters — FA: Rueth 3B, Koepke 2x3 (2B), Crandall 2x4; C: Parish 2x2, A. Haugen 1x2, Ehrke 1x3.

Cambridge, WI
