Lake Ripley Country Club results from June 28th

By csteed
Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent
Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent
 3 days ago

The Lake Ripley Country Club Women’s Organization hosted 19 golfers for their June 28, Guest Day.

Each guest received a “goodie bag” specially made for them. The day was beautiful for the 48 golfers who were divided into 12 teams for a “drop out” scramble event on the course’s 18 holes.

The winning team was Brenda Schneider, Pat Clifford, Lynette Clifford and Peggy Davis, scoring a 72. In second place was the team of Laura Kautzer, Pam Reich, Laurie Dresden, and Gail Holmberg with a 76.

There was a tie for third place with the teams of Sue Adas, Denise Lind, Carol Schneider, and Luanne Fox and Sue O’Hara, Lynn Tews, Jane Spindler and Connie Bagsven, both teams scoring a 77.

Golfers were greeted at the ninth-hole turn by a lemonade stand where they could pick up refreshments and roll a die for a prize. All guests were eligible for flag prizes on five different holes. Winners were Edith Lorenz, Brenda Schneider, Luanne Fax, Jill Radke and Diane Lunde.

After a delicious buffet luncheon, served in the cheerfully decorated dining room, cards and dominoes filled the afternoon. Bridge was run as a team event this week.

The winning team was Carole Wollin and Darlene Meyer with Edith Lorenz and Kathy Tranchita in second place. Euchre winners included 1) Pat New, 2) Jinx Caucutt, 3) Carol Zimbric and 4) Diane Wilkinson.

Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent

Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent

Cambridge, WI
15
Followers
151
Post
427
Views
ABOUT

The Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent combine in 2015 and has been serving the local communities since. The Cambridge News dates back to 1887 and the Deerfield Independent dates back to 1983. Together they are the premier source for local news in the surrounding communities. Published Thursdays and 24/7 online at www.hngnews.com/cambridge_deerfield

 https://www.hngnews.com/cambridge_deerfield

