Harford County, MD

Suspect in custody after a person was stabbed in a Harford County Walmart

By WMAR Staff
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 2 days ago
Harford County Deputies have taken 21-year-old Josiah Kamara into custody after a person was stabbed in an Abingdon Walmart.

He is being charged with first and second-degree assault, and dangerous weapon with intent to injure.

On July 4, patrol deputies responded to an apartment on Monument Circle in Abingdon for reports of a stabbing.

When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old suffering from a stab wound.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The location of the crime scene was determined to be inside a Walmart on Constant Friendship Blvd.

Police say the victim was engaged in a verbal altercation with Kamara.

This led to Kamara stabbing the victim with a folding knife.

Harford County Sheriff

Kamara is being held without bail at the Harford County Detention Center.

