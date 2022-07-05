ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

UFC 276 reactions: Winning, losing (and no contest) fighters on social media

By Mike Bohn, The Blue Corner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uqVui_0gUoLmdS00

Since the early days when the sport was anything but a mainstream endeavor the MMA industry has thrived and survived through various websites, forums, and, perhaps most importantly, social-media platforms.

Fighters interact with fans, each other and many more through the likes of Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, which helps outsiders get a deeper look into the minds of the athletes.

Following Saturday’s UFC 276 event in Las Vegas, several of the winning and losing fighters, along with their coaches, training partners or family members, took to social media to react to the event or share a message with supporters.

The defeated

The defeated: Jessica-Rose Clark

The defeated: Jessica Eye

The defeated: Brad Tavares

The defeated: Donald Cerrone

The defeated: Gabe Green

The defeated: Sean Strickland

The defeated: Max Holloway

The defeated: Jared Cannonier

The no contest

The no contest: Pedro Munhoz

The no contest: Sean O'Malley

The victorious

The victorious: Julija Stoliarenko

The victorious: Maycee Barber

The victorious: Andre Muniz

The victorious: Dricus Du Plessis

The victorious: Jim Miller

The victorious: Ian Garry

The victorious: Jalin Turner

The victorious: Bryan Barberena

The victorious: Alex Pereira

The victorious: Alexander Volkanovski

The victorious: Israel Adesanya

The Blue Corner is MMA Junkie’s blog space. We don’t take it overly serious, and neither should you. If you come complaining to us that something you read here is not hard-hitting news, expect to have the previous sentence repeated in ALL CAPS.

Comments / 0

Related
MiddleEasy

Chris Weidman Claims Stipe Miocic Jacked Up To “Solid 250 Pounds”: Jon Jones Doesn’t Want That Fight

Chris Weidman shared that Stipe Miocic has been putting on the muscle on the down-low. Former UFC Middleweight champion Chris Weidman is reeling off a horrible leg injury he suffered in his latest outing with Uriah Hall in April 2021. Whilst in recovery, Weidman talked to Anderson Silva, a former foe he beat twice who also succumbed to a similar fate, about getting back on track.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Cerrone
Person
Gabriel Green
Person
Jalin Turner
Person
Max Holloway
Person
Bryan Barberena
Person
Brad Tavares
Person
Israel Adesanya
Person
Sean Strickland
Person
Jared Cannonier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#No Contest#Blog#Combat#Mma
MMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! Israel Adesanya trolls Chris Pratt over UFC 276 comments - ‘You’re just some fan’

Israel Adesanya fired back at Chris Pratt on Wednesday following the actor’s comments on Adesanya’s performance at UFC 276 this past weekend. Despite going five rounds with a dangerous contender in Jared Cannonier “Last Stylebender” has caught some flack for not scoring a finish. Adesanya had talked a lot of game leading into the fight and more than promised a knockout or submission over “Killa Gorilla.” Unfortunately, Adesanya wasn’t able to put Cannonier away and ended up fighting to the scorecards for his fourth-straight time.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Joanna Jedrzejczyk names her Mount Rushmore of Women’s MMA

Joanna Jedrzejczyk has named her Mount Rushmore of Women’s MMA. Jedrzejczyk, 34, recently retired from the UFC with a record of 16 wins and 5 losses. The former strawweight queen and future Hall of Famer was in Las Vegas for International Fight Week. Joanna called it quits after suffering...
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
MMA Fighting

Khabib Nurmagomedov ‘loves’ Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira in Brazil, predicts Makhachev will ‘finish him with Brazilian jiu-jitsu style’

Khabib Nurmagomedov is campaigning for Islam Makhachev to face Charles Oliveira next for the vacant UFC lightweight championship, and said his longtime friend is open to traveling to Oliveira’s home country for the opportunity. Oliveira was stripped of the 155-pound title after a missing weight ahead of his first-round...
UFC
MMA Fighting

Jorge Masvidal, Jake Paul, MMA world celebrate July 4 Independence Day weekend

It’s July 4 weekend, which means it’s time for MMA fighters born and bred in the United States and those who have come to call the country their adopted home to celebrate. Coming off of the UFC’s massive UFC International Fight Week, you can bet that plenty of fighters were looking forward to resting and relaxing over the past couple of days while also finding the time to show their appreciation for the red, white, and blue.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Anthony Pettis out-earns Kayla Harrison, leads 2022 PFL salaries from Atlanta

Anthony Pettis is nearly already a Professional Fighters League (PFL) millionaire without having won a season. The PFL wrapped up its 2022 regular-season run in Atlanta, Georgia, with this past weekend’s (July 1, 2022) PFL 6. With the conclusion of the event, the salaries of all fighters were revealed today (Weds., July 6, 2022) via MMA Junkie.
ATLANTA, GA
bjpenndotcom

Following MMA retirement, Felice Herrig signs with BKFC

Former UFC strawweight Felice Herrig is going to continue competing after all. The 37-year-old last competed in a rematch against Karolina Kowalkiewicz last month. The Poland-native moved to 2-0 in her series with Herrig, as she won via second-round submission. The loss was the fourth in a row for ‘Lil Bulldog’, as she hadn’t won a fight since 2017.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

126K+
Followers
171K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy