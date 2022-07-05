ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC, MMA notables celebrate Fourth of July on social media

By Mike Bohn, The Blue Corner
 3 days ago
UFC and MMA fighters’ patriotism was on display in full force for Independence Day in the U.S.

Typically, personalities from throughout the sport chose to celebrate the holiday in a variety of ways. Some opt to enjoy time with friends and family. Others keep trapped in the gym to focus on upcoming fights. There’s a mix of all that going on in 2022.

Check below for a collection of the top social media reactions to the Fourth of July holiday.

Miesha Tate

Joe Rogan

Michael Chandler

Bryce Mitchell

Maryna Moroz

Colby Covington

Michelle Waterson

Brian Ortega

Cris Cyborg

Henry Cejudo

Claudia Gadelha

Stipe Miocic

Erin Blanchfield

Victor Belfort

Julianna Peña

Jorge Masvidal

Sam Alvey

Rafael dos Anjos

Edson Barboza

Mike Perry

Liz Carmouche

Daniel Cormier

Donald Cerrone

Jim Miller

Jessica Penne

Dominick Cruz

Eddie Wineland

Sabah Homasi

Chris Weidman

Holly Holm

Jamahal Hill

Demetrious Johnson

Sean Brady

Lando Vannata

BJ Penn

Israel Adesanya

The Blue Corner is MMA Junkie’s blog space. We don’t take it overly serious, and neither should you. If you come complaining to us that something you read here is not hard-hitting news, expect to have the previous sentence repeated in ALL CAPS.

