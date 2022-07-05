ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Anthony Pettis: 'Dumb mistake' led to Stevie Ray loss, seeks revenge in PFL playoff rematch

By Mike Bohn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33c7GW_0gUoLLzx00

LAS VEGAS – Anthony Pettis admits a critical error led to his Submission of the Year candidate loss to Stevie Ray at 2022 PFL 5.

Pettis (25-13), a former UFC and WEC champion, was largely having his way with Ray (24-10) on the feet during their PFL lightweight regular season bout. Then the action spilled to the ground, and “Showtime” got caught in a modified body triangle that forced him to tap out in a rather stunning outcome.

“I made a dumb mistake,” Pettis told MMA Junkie and other reporters at Sunday’s UFC Fight Pass Invitational 2 event. “I initiated that takedown sequence and I caught him in a single leg, but his knee was between my legs, and instead of fighting for the under hooks, I let him whizzer me hard and take my back. In my head, I’m like, ‘I’m going to spin around and get on top like I always do.’ … I’ve just never been in that position. He has the body triangle, kind of modified, though, it was more around my hips and kind of my knee area.

“So when I went for the turn, I made it worse on myself I kind of turned on my spine. Then he went over my head and put so much pressure on my rib. Then in that format, I knew I was fighting again Aug. 5, so I’m like, ‘Bro, if this pops then I’m pretty much done.”

The upside for Pettis is that, despite the loss, he was still locked into the No. 1 seed in the PFL lightweight standings due to a first-round win in his regular-season opener. With Ray sliding into the No. 4 seed, an immediate rematch will happen between the two on Aug. 5.

That gives Pettis an opportunity to avenge the loss just six weeks after it happened.

“I love it,” Pettis said. “I love this PFL format, no lie. It’s probably the hardest format in combat sports because I’ve just got to keep making weight and fighting every two months. This one I’ve got six weeks between fights. I love the format, I get the rematch and also still have the possibility of being the champion.”

In addition to an in-fight lapse of judgement, Pettis said he brought the wrong mentality into the cage with Ray for their initial meeting. He said overthought the scheduling between the regular season and playoffs, and as a result did not fight as freely as he should’ve. He paid the consequences for it, but promised he won’t make the same mistake twice.

“I’ve never had a rematch and I’ve never had a fight where I couldn’t get hurt,” Pettis said. “I went into the last fight thinking, ‘Just don’t get hurt and get the win.’ That’s just the wrong mindset to have in this sport. You can’t go out there and play anything safe. I just got to go out there and try to kill him. I was whooping his ass striking. … I initiated a dumb takedown. It was kind of an amateur move on my half.”

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

Reason Why Announcer Was Absent From WWE Raw

Backstage interviewer Kevin Patrick filled in for Jimmy Smith at the commentary booth for the 7/4 “WWE Raw” episode. Corey Graves would reveal during the live broadcast that Smith was away on vacation. Interesting Kevin Patrick is lead on commentary tonight filling in for Jimmy Smith. #WWERaw https://t.co/FP2KNC4Bpc.
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Undertaker enjoyed UFC champ using his entrance

In the history of professional wrestling, there might be no walkout more iconic than The Undertaker’s. It’s dark, it’s brooding, it’s ominous — and it’s exactly what Israel Adesanya felt heading into UFC 276. And so, for his own walkout on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Adesanya used The Undertaker’s music on his way to the octagon and recreated the WWE Hall of Famer’s walkout. The slow walk to the cage was complete with Adesanya wearing a wide brim fedora and carrying an urn with Jared Cannonier’s name on it before defending his title. Afterward, Adesanya got the approval of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stevie Ray
Person
Anthony Pettis
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Referee Criticizes Liv Morgan’s MITB Cash-In

WWE’s Money In The Bank proved to be a huge night for Liv Morgan, as she not only captured the titular Money in the Bank briefcase in the women’s ladder match, but successfully cashed it in later that night. After Ronda Rousey successfully defended the “SmackDown” Women’s Championship...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Wrestler Corroborates Vince McMahon Rape Allegation

Back in 1992, former WWE CEO Vince McMahon was accused of rape by the first-ever female WWF/WWE referee, Rita Chatterton, and those accusations have resurfaced in the wake up the controversy currently surrounding McMahon and his company. Now, a former WWE wrestler has corroborated Chatterton’s story. In a new article by Abraham Riesman with New York Magazine’s Intelligencer, Leonard Inzitari (ring name Mario Mancini) backs up Chatterton’s claim that McMahon assaulted her.
WWE
MMA Fighting

Post-fight brawl leaves MMA fighter with broken jaw, ruptured eardrum: ‘They were chasing me with bricks and rods’

Chaos erupted at Matrix Fight Night 9 this past Friday in New Delhi, resulting in criminal charges filed against fighter Abdul Azim Badakhshi and a ban of Afghan fighters. Local MMA fighter Srikant Sekhar, who was victorious early on the fight card against Sumeet Khade, was cheering teammate Seth Rosario in a post-lim bout when he said he was harassed by Afghanis in the crowd after calling out Zahor Shah in his post-fight interview. Sekhar accuses Badakhshi of sucker-punching him as he left the arena moments after Khade was victorious in his bout.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pfl#Combat#Wec#Showtime#Mma
Popculture

AEW Wrestler out of the Company in Wake of Arrest

An All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star is not returning to the company. According to Fightful, Jake Atlas is not expected back in AEW after suffering an injury during his first week with the company. This also comes on the heels of Atlas being arrested for domestic violence in May. According...
WWE
bjpenndotcom

Undefeated MMA fighter Sharaputdin Magomedov under investigation after stomping a man over public affection (Video)

MMA prospect Sharaputdin Magomedov is under investigation after assaulting a man in an incident earlier this year. There are plenty of exciting stars out there in the world of mixed martial arts just waiting to break out into the limelight. Many are spread across the entire globe but in recent years, we’ve seen a real emergence of talent from the region of Dagestan.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
bjpenndotcom

Israel Adesanya’s coach says Sean Strickland “fumbled the bag” with his KO loss to Alex Pereira

Eugene Bareman, the head coach of Israel Adesanya believes Sean Strickland cost himself a big payday at UFC 276. Strickland was facing Alex Pereira in a big fight for the middleweight division as the winner would likely get a title shot. In the lead-up to the fight, Strickland stole the show at media day and at the press conference as he took shots at Adesanya over his losses to Pereira.
UFC
wrestlinginc.com

The Miz Confirms Partnership With Fellow WWE Raw Star

The Miz has made quite the name for himself over the years and has become one of the top superstars in recent memory. He has been able to make the transition from reality star to professional wrestler and paved the way for others, such as recent signee Logan Paul, to be able to do the same.
WWE
MMAmania.com

Uber Stipe?! Chris Weidman says Miocic now a ‘solid’ 250 pounds: ‘I don’t think Jon Jones wants that fight’

According to Chris Weidman, former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight champion, Stipe Miocic, has been bulking up in his time away from the Octagon. With former Light Heavyweight kingpin, Jon Jones’s, eventual move up in weight leaving the mixed martial arts (MMA) world vexed with anticipation, speculation of his first opponent has boiled down to Miocic or current champion, Francis Ngannou. Having not been seen since his loss to Ngannou, where he dropped the title in March 2021 (watch highlights), Miocic has apparently also packed on the mass like Jones (see his transformation here).
UFC
wrestlinginc.com

UFC Star Wants To Be ‘The Female Undertaker’

There appear to be two trends gripping pro wrestling these days: pro wrestlers being asked what their pro wrestling Mount Rushmore is, and current or former MMA stars wanting to cross over into wrestling. Another former MMA fighter is looking to make the jump, and like UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya, she’s taking inspiration from The Undertaker.
UFC
wrestlinginc.com

Rey Mysterio Pays Tribute To WWE Legend During Raw Match

It’s no secret in the wrestling business that Rey Mysterio was close friends with Eddie Guerrero before his passing in 2005, both onscreen and offscreen. Mysterio once again reaffirmed this after he paid tribute to the late legend during tonight’s episode of “Raw”. During the show,...
WWE
mmanews.com

Felice Herrig Signs With Bare Knuckle FC Following MMA Retirement

Former UFC strawweight Felice Herrig isn’t calling it quits on her professional fighting career after all, as she’s signed with Bare Knuckle FC. Herrig recently announced her retirement from MMA following a loss to Karolina Kowalkiewicz at a June 4th UFC Fight Night. She had lost four in a row before calling it quits following a long tenure competing in the Octagon.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How much does Kayla Harrison make in PFL? Georgia commission releases recent show purse

There was much ado when Kayla Harrison dabbled in free agency as many fans wondered where she two-time PFL champion would land. Ultimately, she returned to the PFL after the promotion matched an offer from Bellator and its president, Scott Coker. Both Harrison’s team and PFL officials voiced happiness with the deal in the ensuing weeks. The UFC had also showed interest in Harrison prior to her re-signing.
COMBAT SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

126K+
Followers
171K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy