Politics

Fox News Potentially Facing Major Financial Damage In Dogged Suit Over Election Lies

By Mary Papenfuss
 3 days ago
A massive $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit by a voting machine company over Fox News election lies got a whole lot more serious last month when a judge ruled the action can proceed in a scathing ruling against Rupert Murdoch and his son.

Dominion Voting Systems was given the green light in June to proceed in its suit against both Fox News and Fox Corp, its parent company, by Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric David.

He determined that it was a reasonable inference that Murdoch and son Lachlan either knew outright that Dominion had not manipulated the election or “recklessly disregarded the truth” when Fox disseminated lies initially launched by Donald Trump.

Conservative news outlets OAN and Newsmax have also been sued by Dominion for defamation for $1.6 billion each.

“Dominion has a very strong case against Fox News,” Ciara Torres-Spelliscy, a constitutional law professor at Florida’s Stetson University and fellow at the Brennan Center for Justice, told The Guardian.

All of the “conspiracy theories about Dominion’s machines were just pure bunk,” she added. “Fox as a news organization should have known that and not given this aspect of [Trump’s] ‘big lie’ a megaphone.”

What’s particularly bad for Fox, she noted, is that Dominion asked the network to stop disseminating the lies and correct the record, yet “Fox persisted in spreading misrepresentations about the voting machine company.”

A particularly intriguing development could be the exposure of text and email messages among the Trump White House, Fox News personalities, and even Rupert Murdoch.

“I think once you start to pull the discovery material, what you’re going to find is there was a lot of communication between the Trump people both internally and externally about pushing very specific lies and narratives,” Angelo Carusone, chief executive of Media Matters for America, told The Guardian.

A Fox spokesman told the newspaper: “We are confident we will prevail in this case, as the First Amendment is the foundation of our democracy and freedom of the press must be protected.”

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this article referred to Eric David as a Delaware Supreme Court judge. He is a judge on the Superior Court of Delaware.

lil genie
2d ago

Fox news does no favors to the USA! They spew violence and hate! If they are true Patriots and want good things for America instead they are more of the enemy of our Country! Please get them off the air!!

Leanne Shults
2d ago

I hope this ridiculous entertainment station goes bankrupt. People actually believe the entertainment is factual, which makes it dangerous.

Kathleen Betz-Berthel
2d ago

Where in the 1st amendment does it say a free press can publish lies? Fox is not a news outlet but entertainment for those that can't handle the truth.

TheStreet

Elon Musk Chooses His Candidate For The 2024 Presidential Election

Elon Musk claims his atypical side. His detractors may say they have "Musk fatigue", but the richest man in the world seems not to listen to them. The closer we get to November's midterm elections, the more they're going to have to get used to hearing Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report chief executive officer speak out about politics and the candidates he supports.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
HuffPost

