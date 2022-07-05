ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New drug could help ease breathing problems: Experimental meds could help people with chronic lung conditions

By Alice Jaffe
 2 days ago

A new drug could help millions with lung conditions such as asthma and emphysema, which cause symptoms ranging from coughing to severe breathing difficulties.

The drug blocks excess mucus production in the respiratory tract. Mucus plays a crucial role in keeping our lungs and airways healthy by maintaining moisture and trapping particles such as dust and microbes which might cause irritation or infection.

Tiny hair-like cells called cilia, which move in a wave-like motion, then transport the mucus containing unwanted microbes and other substances out of the body in phlegm.

But people with conditions such as asthma, viral infections, cystic fibrosis and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) — an umbrella term for chronic lung conditions, including emphysema — can produce too much mucus.

In some cases this can lead to a life-threatening build-up of it that can entirely obstruct the airway.

Current treatments include steroid inhalers to dampen down the inflammation which promotes mucus build-up in those with asthma, and mucus-thinning medication for those with COPD and cystic fibrosis.

But now scientists have discovered an alternative.

The experimental drug, called PEN-SP9, blocks the effect of a protein involved in the over-production of mucus.

The drug was developed by scientists from the University of Texas and Stanford University, both in the U.S., to tackle the protein called synaptotagmin.

This binds to calcium molecules that are released by inflamed cells in the lungs, triggering a reaction between the two that ramps up mucus production.

The new drug stops synaptotagmin from binding to the calcium molecules. ‘This is the first compound that specifically alleviates the pathological hypersecretion of mucus,’ the researchers said.

The journal Nature reported earlier this year that, when the scientists tested the drug on mice, it reduced mucus production to normal, healthy levels without eliminating it completely. Human trials could begin in two to three years.

Commenting on the research, Professor James Chalmers, a consultant respiratory physician at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee and the chairman of the British Thoracic Society’s science and research committee, said: ‘At the moment, we have lots of drugs for respiratory disease but we don’t really have good drugs that reduce mucus production.

‘This is an exciting development but it is in very early stages.’

Over-production of a mucus protein could actually protect some people with allergic asthma against Covid.

It’s well known that those with asthma triggered by allergies tend to produce more of the mucus protein MUC5AC.

Now lab studies by scientists at the University of North Carolina in the U.S. have shown that ‘allergic airways’ that release more of the inflammatory protein IL-13 and produce more MUC5AC were able to block the virus from spreading, reports the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Rude health

Stress can affect female fertility, according to a study in the journal Endocrinology.

When researchers exposed rats to scream sounds for three weeks — a common stress test — it reduced levels of hormones involved in fertility and lowered the number and quality of eggs and resulted in smaller litters.

scitechdaily.com

How Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Can Help Treat Cancer and Save Thousands of Lives

A new study finds that erectile dysfunction medications may aid in the treatment of esophageal cancer. According to a recent study supported by Cancer Research UK and the Medical Research Council, a category of drugs often used to treat erectile dysfunction may be able to improve the effectiveness of chemotherapy in treating esophageal cancer.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Asthmatics may soon breathe easier thanks to new breakthrough

New research led by Edith Cowan University has made an important discovery that could lead to more effective treatments for the world's 262 million asthma sufferers. A study led by Dr. Stacey Reinke (ECU) and Dr. Craig Wheelock (Karolinska Institute, Sweden) found severe asthmatics have a distinct biochemical (metabolite) profile detectable in their urine, compared to mild-to-moderate asthmatics and healthy individuals.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Colorectal cancer: More evidence that Western-style diet may increase risk

A new nationwide study adds to mounting evidence that a standard Western diet pattern may contribute to colorectal cancer (CRC) onset. The research suggests that these nutrient-poor foods encourage the development of CRC tumors through their effect on the gut microbiota. Scientists found a strong link between Western-style dietary patterns...
CANCER
CBS News

Potentially deadly bacteria found in some U.S. ground meat supply

A new Consumer Reports investigation found dangerous and potentially deadly bacteria in some ground meat sold in supermarkets around the U.S. Consumer Reports deputy editor for special projects Brian Vines joins “CBS Mornings” to talk about the "alarming" findings, and offers tips for safely cooking and eating ground meat this summer grilling season.
FOOD SAFETY
scitechdaily.com

A Common Medication Improves Survival for Heart Failure Patients

A new study discovers a new potential treatment option for a condition affecting 6 million Americans. Colchicine, a common gout medication, dramatically increased the survival rates of patients with worsening heart failure who were hospitalized, according to a recent University of Virginia (UVA) Health study. In individuals with an accumulation of cholesterol in their arteries, the researchers think colchicine might also lower the risk for heart attack and stroke.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

Grieving son who only found out his care home resident mother was dying with Covid after staff told him she was on 'end of life' treatment calls for new law to ensure families can have cameras installed in private rooms

The grieving son of a care home resident who died after falling ill with Covid is calling for families to be given to legal right to have cameras in their loved-ones' rooms. Tony Stowell, 54, was left in shock when he was suddenly told by care home staff his mother had been put on end-of-life treatment - despite her appearing healthy just days before.
HEALTH
UPI News

Study: Underactive thyroid may increase older person's risk of dementia

July 6 (UPI) -- An underactive thyroid in older people may dramatically increase their risk of developing dementia, new research says. After adjusting for age, sex, and other risk factors, a Brown University-led team of researchers found that people over age 65 with hypothyroidism, or underactive thyroid, were 81% more likely to develop dementia than people of the same age without thyroid problems.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
BGR.com

Supplement recall: These pills secretly contain an erectile dysfunction drug

People who purchased Launch Sequence Aphrodisia and Euphoria Capsules should know the supplement is now part of a significant recall. The product contains an undisclosed erectile dysfunction drug, which turns into an unapproved medicine for which the safety and efficacy have not been tested. Moreover, the undisclosed drug can have serious unwanted side effects by interacting with other medicines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Mail

Trainee easyJet pilot, 21, died after she was bitten by a mosquito on her forehead and developed an infection which spread to her brain, inquest hears

A trainee commercial airline pilot died after she was bitten by a mosquito and developed an infection which spread to her brain, an inquest heard. Oriana Pepper, 21, of Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk, had passed her theory exams on the easyJet programme in Oxford with flying colours and had gone to Belgium for her instrument ratings.
ACCIDENTS
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Processed Meat You Have To Stop Buying ASAP

This post has been updated since it was originally published on February 6, 2022. Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women, according to the CDC? Heart related health issues are unfortunately very common in the United States. While things like genetics and certain medications can make them worse, or even be the source, it can be exacerbated by things like your diet and lifestyle. One way to invest in your heart health is to eat a balanced, healthy diet, and know what foods you should avoid or cut back on. One thing that is especially problematic for heart health is processed foods. Most processed foods have excessive amounts of sugar added in the process of being made, and high sugar diets have been shown to be direct links to increased risk of heart disease. But are there some that are worse than others?
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

