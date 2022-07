While some locals headed down to Lake Tuscaloosa for the Fourth of July, many people gathered to watch the demolition of Tutwiler Hall instead. For decades, the girls-only dorm was a rite of passage among University of Alabama students. Now, all that’s left is a construction site, as workers turn the area into a green space ahead of the opening of a newer, bigger Tutwiler Hall.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO