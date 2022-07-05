ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

LOCAL ROUNDUP: Six area softball players named all-state

By ENTERPRISE STAFF
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 3 days ago

TRIAD – Six area players have been selected for the North Carolina Softball Coaches Association’s All-State team.

Earning awards were:

1A – High Point Christian’s Lexi Hall

3A – Ledford’s Averee Atkins and Sophie Conger; Oak Grove’s Chloe Watkins and Carly White

4A – Erika Clinard

High Point Christian went 17-7-1 this season and won the NCISAA 3A state championship. Ledford went 12-11 and made the NCHSAA 3A playoffs, while Oak Grove went 14-9-1 and reached the second round of the NCHSAA 3A playoffs. Glenn went 8-12.

ZILISCH POSTS WINS

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. – Connor Zilisch, who races for High Point-based Silver Hare Racing in the TransAm TA2 series, posted his first and second professional wins when he prevailed in Mazda MX-5 Cup races Saturday and Sunday that were among the preliminaries along with a TransAm event to last weekend’s NASCAR races at the 4-mile Road America course.

Zilisch, 15, started from the pole, lost the lead early, regained it and held off a late challenge in winning by 0.088 seconds on Saturday. In Sunday’s 45-minute race, he started from the pole and led every lap but one.

Zilisch finished sixth in the 100-mile TransAm TA2 on Sunday while High Point University graduate Connor Mosack was fourth. Silber Hare owner Maurice Hill finished 17th and Marc SHarnin, making his first start with the team, started 46th and finished 22nd.

OWLS OUTLAST HITOMS

FOREST CITY – The Forest City Owls scored the final four runs of the game, including one in the ninth, to beat the HiToms 6-5 in Coastal Plain League baseball Saturday at McNair Field.

Eric Grintz had two hits, including a triple, and an RBI while AJ Rausch had a hit and two RBIs for High Point-Thomasville (14-15 overall, 2-3 second half). Bo Rusher added a hit and an RBI.

Peyton Schofield took the loss in allowing the game-winning run in the ninth.

The HiToms led 5-2 after scoring five runs in the top of the fifth but allowed two in the fifth and one in the sixth. The Owls moved runners to second and third with one out in the ninth and, after an intentional walk loaded the bases, scored one a single to left.

High Point Enterprise

High Point Enterprise

High Point, NC
