Maui Hunters Rally Against Wild Pig Contraceptive Feed

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout 50 members of Maui’s Upcountry hunting community stood in demonstration on Sunday against HogStop feed, a feral pig feed and contraceptive available for use...

Sheena Wise
1d ago

They should not use this contraceptive feed. How do they know what will eat this food, and what about the people who eat the pigs. They have no idea what will happen years from now!

thisweekhawaii.com

The 58th Annual Hawaii State Farm Fair

The Hawaii State Farm Fair is this Saturday, July 9, 2022 from 9am – 7pm and Sunday, July 10, 2022 from 9:30am to 3pm at Kualoa Ranch. There will be lots of educational exhibits, a country market with local produce and plants to purchase, live entertainment, local food vendors and so much more!
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Volunteers gather in Kailua to clean beach after July 4th celebrations

Oahu family awaits answers after a brush fire uncovers their loved one's body in Kapolei. What caused her death is unknown to both her family and authorities. Police are still investigating whether foul play was involved. Bodycam footage released by HPD captures officer’s alleged attack on suspect. Updated: 9...
KAILUA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

As Japanese travel slowly ramps up, experts hopeful for future of Hawaii tourism

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Before the pandemic there was no shortage of multi-national corporations and other organizations looking to book their meetings and events at the Hawaii Convention Center. If you drive by the convention center these days, it’s pretty rare to see a whole lot of activity. Though, local travel...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Big Island to offer virtual resource fairs on hurricane readiness

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) - Hurricane preparedness is just a click away for those living on the Big Island. Virtual resource fairs on hurricane readiness will be available throughout July for Big Island residents. The sessions will allow participants to hear from NOAA National Weather Service/Central Pacific Hurricane Center, Hawaiian Electric Company, County of Hawaii Civil Defense Agency, and Office of Aging on hurricanes in Hawaii.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
wkar.org

Another tree species in Michigan is infested by an invasive disease

Beech leaf disease is the latest in an onslaught of invasive insects and diseases killing trees in the state. A microscopic worm, a nematode, is connected to damage to beech tree leaves. “You get very stunted, distorted and puckered leaves, then eventually buds that don’t unfurl in the springtime,” said...
MICHIGAN STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Hawaii “Closed Without Notice” Signs Include Guy Fieri Find

Prior to COVID, the joke on Hawaii business signs was “closed for luaus, big surf, no like work.” Now, however, closed signs are seen more and more, and a case in point today. Hawaii businesses are reducing hours or closing entirely, either temporarily or permanently, like a popular restaurant below featured on “Diners, Drive-In and Dives.” It’s all because of limited staffing and mushrooming costs.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaii reports 4,381 COVID cases, 20 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 4,381 new coronavirus cases and 20 new deaths in the last week. The DOH announced on March 9 that they would move to do weekly counts instead of daily counts. coronavirus news: COVID vaccines, boosters and Safe Travels information. There...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaii State Farm Fair returns to Kualoa Ranch

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 58th Annual Hawaii State Farm Fair will be returning after a two-year pause and there will be something for everyone. The event will have educational exhibits from the Department of Agriculture’s “Buy Local, It Matters” Education Pavilion, fresh produce, diverse plants and local vendors.
HONOLULU, HI
The Madras Pioneer

ZX Ranch in Eastern Oregon is one of nation's largest ranches

Started in 1880s, ranch grew to 1.3 million acres, now runs a herd of about 20,000. The ZX Ranch is located near Paisley, Oregon. It was established in the 1880s by a prospector named John D. Coughlin. It was primarily a cattle ranch, and he acquired land under the Wetlands Act of Oregon and by purchasing land from the Klippel family. He expanded his holdings but after 20 years, he sold the marshy ground to the Kern County Land Company based in Bakersfield, California. The company did extensive work to drain the Chewaucan Marsh and develop a large irrigation system. This allowed the company to develop large scale hay production. The ZX brand was registered to the Chewaucan Land and Livestock Company in 1918. It is not certain how the brand was developed, but some of the earlier ranches had brands with similar letters such as the XYZ and YZ, and they may have decided to use ZX.
PAISLEY, OR
bigislandnow.com

Weekly COVID Update: 516 New Cases Confirmed on Big Island

The state Department of Health reported 4,381 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, June 29, bringing the statewide total to 313,076. Twenty new fatalities were reported. A total of 516 new infections were reported Wednesday on the Big Island. A map documenting new cases by district throughout all islands can be accessed at the DOH website.
HAWAII STATE
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

HMart's Newest Stores Coming to Hawaii and Massachusetts

Lyndhurst, New Jersey-based specialty grocer HMart will open two new stores this month—one in the Aloha State and the other in the Bay State, according to HMart’s website. The chain, established in New York in 1982 as Han Ah Reum (a Korean phrase meaning “arm full of groceries”), said its newest locations will bein Pearl City, Hawaii, and Quincy, Massachusetts.
PEARL CITY, HI

