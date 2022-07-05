Maui Hunters Rally Against Wild Pig Contraceptive Feed
About 50 members of Maui’s Upcountry hunting community stood in demonstration on Sunday against HogStop feed, a feral pig feed and contraceptive available for use...bigislandnow.com
They should not use this contraceptive feed. How do they know what will eat this food, and what about the people who eat the pigs. They have no idea what will happen years from now!
