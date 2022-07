Click here to read the full article. FutureStitch is bringing its manufacturing expertise back to the U.S. Since its founding in 2017, the San Clemente, California-based textile and technology firm has built a $65 million business manufacturing socks for Stance, Toms, Crocs, Everlane and other firms. But that production has all been at the company’s factory near Shanghai — until now.More from WWDManolo Blahnik's Collaboration with FalkeA Look Inside Destree's First StoreBackstage at Viktor & Rolf Couture Fall 2022 This week FutureStitch will open its first domestic manufacturing plant in Oceanside, California. But there’s a distinct difference between this factory and others...

