ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

LEADING OFF: Scherzer returns for Mets, Taillon on a roll

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09vtAE_0gUoFbZN00
1 of 4

A look at what’s happening around the majors on Tuesday:

___

MAX IS BACK

Mets ace Max Scherzer returns to a major league mound for the first time since May 18 when the NL East leaders play at Cincinnati.

The right-hander, who turns 38 in three weeks, hasn’t pitched for the Mets since he strained the oblique muscle in his left side while throwing a pitch to the Cardinals’ Albert Pujols.

Scherzer is 5-1 with a 2.54 ERA in his first season with the Mets, who signed the three-time Cy Young Award winner to a $130 million, three-year contract during the offseason. He made a pair of starts for Double-A Binghamton on June 21 and 29, allowing four earned runs and seven hits in eight innings with 14 strikeouts and two walks.

Left-hander Nick Lodolo (1-2, 5.52), who was 10 when Scherzer made his big league debut, starts for the Reds. Cincinnati is starting three rookies in a row against the Mets, with Lodolo following Hunter Greene and preceding Graham Ashcraft.

Scherzer could be joined in the Mets rotation by Jacob deGrom by late July or early August. The two-time Cy Young Award winner hasn’t pitched in the majors since July 7 last year.

DeGrom missed the second half of 2021 with right forearm tightness and a sprained elbow, then has been sidelined this season by a stress reaction in his right scapula that caused inflammation. In his first rehab outing, deGrom struck out five of six batters and threw 18 of 24 pitches for strikes for Class A St. Lucie.

JA-MO ON A ROLL

Jameson Taillon of the New York Yankees is 9-0 with a 3.30 ERA in 14 starts since a 3-0 loss to Toronto on April 11 in his first outing this season.

Taillon starts the series opener at Pittsburgh, the team that selected him with the second overall pick in the 2010 amateur draft.

The 30-year-old right-hander was 29-24 with a 3.67 ERA in four seasons with the Pirates, who traded him to the Yankees in January 2021 for four prospects: right-handers Roansy Contreras and Miguel Yajure, infielder Maikol Escotto and outfielder Canaan Smith.

Taillon will be facing Pittsburgh for the first time.

Left-hander José Quintana (1-4, 3.43) starts for the Pirates. He is 0-3 with a 3.91 in nine outings since beating the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 9.

SHARP SANDY

Marlins right-hander Sandy Alcantara looks to add to his dominant first half when he faces Mike Trout and the Angels in Miami.

Alcantara (8-3, 1.95 ERA) has pitched at least seven innings in each of his last 10 starts. He’s 6-1 in that span and has allowed just three home runs.

The 26-year-old Alcantara threw a season-high 117 pitches in his last outing, a complete-game win at St. Louis.

Trout is coming off a three-game series in which he went 0 for 11 and struck out nine times as the Angels got swept in Houston. The three-time AL MVP is hitless in his last 14 at-bats overall.

REMEMBER ME?

Zack Greinke returns to Minute Maid Park to start for Kansas City against Houston.

Greinke joined the Astros at the 2019 trade deadline and started Game 7 of the World Series that fall in Houston. The 38-year-old righty also pitched for the Astros in the World Series last season.

Greinke signed with the Royals in the offseason and is 2-4 with a 4.38 ERA in 12 starts. Luis Garcia (6-5, 3.54 ERA) starts for the AL West-leading Astros.

___

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Twins turn triple play, defeat White Sox in extra innings

The Minnesota Twins turned an improbable triple play and scored three runs in the top of the 10th to help fuel a 6-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Monday night. The Twins' highlight came in the eighth inning when Griffin Jax allowed runners on first and second with nobody out. A.J. Pollock's fly ball was heading to the right-center gap but Byron Buxton closed in to make the catch and caught Adam Engel and Yoan Moncada advancing on the play.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Pinstripe Alley

On Joey Gallo and readjusting your priors

Sample size rules all in today’s game. As a baseball community, we have been wired in recent years that we can’t understand what a player’s true ability is without a large sample size of games. By “large,” I mean a near-season and a half worth of games. If you can’t already tell, I’m alluding to an argument around Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo.
MLB
thecomeback.com

Mike Trout addresses trade speculation

Mike Trout has been one of the best players in Major League Baseball since his first full season at age 20. Unfortunately for Trout, his team has not been very successful during his career as the Los Angeles Angels have made playoffs just once in Trout’s 12 seasons. Now,...
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
José Quintana
Person
Zack Greinke
Person
Jameson Taillon
Person
Albert Pujols
Person
Canaan Smith
The Spun

ESPN Rising Star Reportedly Set To Hit Free Agency

Former No. 1 overall pick Chiney Ogwumike is one of first modern athletes to launch a successful media career while being an active player. The Los Angeles Sparks forward is among ESPN's brightest young talents, but with her current deal with the network set to expire this summer, she's poised to hit media free agency.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Darwyn Encarnacion, Former New York Mets Player, Dead at 21

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below. The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#Yankees#On A Roll#Max#Nl#Cardinals#Reds
Larry Brown Sports

Bob Costas spoke the truth about this Franchy Cordero batted ball

Bob Costas was on the call for Tuesday’s Boston Red Sox-Tampa Bay Rays game on TBS, and he spoke the truth during one play in the fourth inning. Franchy Cordero was batting with one out in the bottom of the fourth and laced a first-pitch slider towards right field. Cordero hit a hard line drive, but it went second baseman Taylor Walls, who jumped to make the catch for an out.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge joins Barry Bonds with feat no Yankee has ever done before

The New York Yankees absolutely demolished the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday, 16-0. In the win, the Yankees hit six home runs from six different players. One of those players was MVP front runner Aaron Judge. Judge took Pirates reliever Manny Banuelos deep for a grand slam in the eighth inning. It was Judge’s 30th home run of the season, leading the major leagues.
MLB
FanSided

Braves: Why Freddie Freeman’s mistake is a tough pill to swallow

It’s been over a week since Freddie Freeman made his return to Atlanta, and we’re still discussing it. Freeman’s mistake is a lesson for free agents everywhere. Freeman was visibly shaken both on the field and in the clubhouse, so much so that Dodgers teammate Clayton Kershaw openly questioned whether or not he wanted to switch clubhouses.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Falcon Report

WATCH: Teammates React to Falcons QB Desmond Ridder 40-Yard Dash

Despite all of the varied opinions surrounding players in the NFL Draft, there were two things near-unanimously agreed upon in regard to Atlanta Falcons third-round draft pick Desmond Ridder: he's athletic and has high-end intangibles, with his teammates and coaches at Cincinnati saying nothing but good things about him. Ridder's...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Francisco Lindor Comments On The Real Key For The Mets

The New York Mets got a treat on Tuesday night when veteran ace Max Scherzer returned from the injured list. After suffering an oblique injury in May, Scherzer missed almost two full months, but he made his return last night against the Cincinnati Reds, pitching six scoreless innings and striking out 11 batters.
QUEENS, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Dodgers troll Padres over embarrassing flub

The San Diego Padres committed an embarrassing blunder early on in their win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday, and the home stadium staff was not about to let it slide. Will Smith hit what should have been a routine popup to the pitcher’s mound in the bottom of the third. It turned into an infield single after two Padres players lost track of it. The Dodgers then trolled their opponent with the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” theme.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

976K+
Followers
467K+
Post
438M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy