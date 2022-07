‘Put a wild horse in the middle of a group of people,’ says one of Grant Golliher’s friends, ‘and it will pick out the most dangerous guy, every time.’. The friend worked at a farm which teaches horse skills to prisoners who are about to be released. Every new group was asked to stand around the edge of a pen, and ‘pretty soon [the horse] would throw its head up and snort at a particular fellow…the horse could also pick out the least threatening guy …and would be drawn to him’.

