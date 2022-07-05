ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas neighborhood hires off-duty officers to curb July 4 gunfire

By David Sentendrey
fox4news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS - An Oak Cliff neighborhood where residents say Fourth of July celebrations get out of hand took action to make it safer this year. They hired off-duty security to try to put a stop to the celebratory shooting and illegal fireworks. Shirley Thomas is afraid a bullet might...

www.fox4news.com

Comments / 1

 

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Marks 6 Years Since 5 Officers Killed in Downtown Ambush Shooting

Thursday marks six years since the downtown Dallas shooting that killed five police officers. Members of the Dallas Police Department as well as the families of the fallen officers will mark the somber anniversary with a private ceremony out front of the department headquarters. The officers who were killed were...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

'I'm going to take the bullets': Inside the trapped class as Dallas 7/7 shooting and explosion unfolded

Despite repeated 911 calls, police overlooked a classroom when evacuating El Centro College before setting off explosives to kill suspect. Six years ago today, at the conclusion of a peaceful protest of police killings in other states, gunman Micah Johnson killed five police officers in downtown Dallas. What was never revealed publicly – until now – is that an El Centro professor and five students were trapped in a classroom the entire time, less than 100 feet away from where the gunman had barricaded himself and died when police killed him with explosives. This is their story.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 2700 2nd Avenue

On Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at approximately 6:06 p.m., Dallas Police Officers responded to a shooting call in the 2700 block of 2nd Avenue. Upon arrival, officers observed several individuals attempting to apply first aid to the male victim who suffered a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire and Rescue arrived at the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas homicide detectives searching for Deandre Hamilton, 18

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's help finding Deandre Hamilton, 18.Police said on April 4 he fatally shot Salvador Milan, 17, at 2500 Keeler Street. Milan was found in the front passenger seat of a 4-door black sedan with multiple gunshot wounds.  Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and pronounced him deceased at the scene.  Anyone with information to contact Detective Guy Curtis at 214-671-3633 or by email at guy.curtis@dallascityhall.com.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Fundraiser to be held for Haltom City officers injured in shootout

HALTOM CITY, Texas - A benefit event will be held Friday to support the three Haltom City officers shot Saturday during a shootout with a gunman who murdered two people. Corporal Zach Tabler and Officer Jose Avila remain in the hospital. Officer Tim Barton is recovering at home with his family.
HALTOM CITY, TX
wbap.com

Suspect Arrested For Dallas Homicide

Dallas (WBAP/KLIF) – Dallas Police have arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting last month. Jeffrey Miller was shot to death in his car June 25. Police say their investigation found Miller had been bragging that he had recently robbed a CVS on Lemmon Avenue in uptown Dallas, and had been flashing large wads of money. According to detectives, Angel Billegas attempted to steal the money from Miller, and shot him while trying to do so. Billegas has been arrested, and is now in the Dallas County Jail. Neither the money nor a jar of marijuana Miller is believed to have had on him when he was shot has been found.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Southlake man kills wife in murder-suicide

SOUTHLAKE, Texas - Police say a Southlake man fatally shot his wife before shooting himself. Officers discovered the bodies Tuesday morning after a 911 call to the Regency Court home. The couple has been identified as 74-year-old William Robert Waltrip and 74-year-old Ann Rackley Waltrip. The motive is unclear.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
WFAA

Police investigate Fourth of July fight at Arlington pool

ARLINGTON, Texas — More than 15 people were involved in a fight at an Arlington pool Monday, police said. Arlington Police said officers responded to the Randol Mill Family Aquatic Center at 6 p.m. July 4 for a reported fight happening in the parking lot. Officers learned that there...
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Argument between group turns into shooting

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - An argument between a group of men resulted in a shooting on Tuesday.Fort Worth police responded to the shooting at about 7:11 p.m. at the 3100 block of Las Vegas Trail on July 5. Police said that when they arrived, the fire department was attending to a victim. The victim has apparently been in an argument with the group in the parking lot. Police said when the victim was walking away from the argument, someone in the group fired shots in his direction, shooting him. The victim was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Domestic dispute leads to stabbing at Fort Worth home, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- A domestic dispute led to a stabbing that injured two people outside a Fort Worth home Monday afternoon, police say.At approximately 3:42 p.m. July 4, police were sent to a stabbing call at a home on the 300 block of East Morningside Drive.When officers arrived, they found two victims -- a juvenile male and an adult male -- in the front yard with stab wounds to their arms. Both victims were taken to Harris Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.Officers learned that the stabbing was the result of a domestic dispute between the two...
FORT WORTH, TX
wbap.com

Reported As A Car Accident, It Turned Out To Be A Homicide

Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – Fort Worth Police are trying to untangle a homicide that was first reported to them Monday night as a car accident. The owner of a home near the intersection of McCart Avenue and Altamesa Boulevard told police he was outside, standing on his front lawn, when a car came slowly driving down his street, jumped the curb, and crashed into his house. It smashed into a room where his daughter was watching television. The room was demolished, but his daughter was not injured. Police later discovered the driver had been shot. He has since died of his injuries. The homeowner says when the car hit his house he saw two other men jump out of it, and run off. Fort Worth Police are now trying to determine why the driver was shot, who shot him, and where.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Police investigating after driver gets shot, crashes into Fort Worth home

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Police are investigating a shooting that led to a driver crashing into a Fort Worth home late Monday night.At about 11:10 p.m. July 4, police were sent to 3436 Wedgeworth Dr. S in response to a car crashing into a house. When officers arrived, they found the driver of the vehicle had been shot. The driver was subsequently taken to a local hospital in critical condition.A motive for the shooting is unknown at this time and this remains an ongoing investigation.
FORT WORTH, TX

