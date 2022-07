MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It has been almost 19 years since a gunman at the Lockheed Martin plant shot 14 of his co-workers, killing six of them, before committing suicide. Instead of holding contempt for what happened, one of the families who had a loved one killed that day, has turned that tragedy into a week of remembrance, celebration and doing good deeds.

