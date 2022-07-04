ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Momentum is building for Oklahoma who landed another 2023 linebacker in Phil Picciotti

By Bryant Crews
 2 days ago
As we’ve alluded to multiple times of late, thoughts of Oklahoma’s inability to keep up on the recruiting trail were premature. With it being a long holiday weekend, it’s only fitting that people take a moment to decompress and relax. Recruiting for Oklahoma will be fine. In just the last few days, the Oklahoma Sooners landed their second linebacker commit of the 2023 class.

Three-star linebacker Phil Picciotti, from Pennslyvania, committed to the Sooners on Monday afternoon and becomes the 10th prospect to commit to the Oklahoma Sooners for the 2023 class.

Picciotti is a huge prospect standing at 6-foot-3 and listed at 225 pounds. He played full-time as an off-ball linebacker in 2021 for his high school team. With added strength and weight, he looks suited to play middle linebacker in Brent Venables’ defensive system. While he’s big, he’s also athletic, playing running back for his school as well.

The Sooners beat out Michigan, Auburn, and Nebraska for his commitment and now have two solid pieces to add to an already loaded linebacker room next year.

Oklahoma has had a leg up in the race for Picciotti since at least May which is when early projections and predictions came in for him to be a Sooner.

Picciotti’s pledge also just further reiterates how different the recruiting strategies are for this regime under Brent Venables as the Sooners were able to get a big win in Big Ten territory against Michigan and the home state school in Penn State.

