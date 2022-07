Once upon a time, talk show host Wendy Williams and reality star NeNe Leakes were actually pretty good friends. They would even make appearances on each other’s shows – i.e. Williams’ now-defunct namesake on daytime TV and Leakes’ former broadcast home, The Real Housewives of Atlanta. However, the two have very different career situations nowadays, and that’s not the only thing that’s changed. Their friendship also happens to be over, thanks to a pretty wild falling out. According to Leakes, the beef supposedly saw her lose an entire TV series that was once in the works, too.

