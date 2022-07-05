ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Andrew Berry draft review: Grant Delpit could take the next step

By Jared Mueller
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tKeyD_0gUo8UYA00

With training camp just a couple of weeks away, it is a perfect time to do some reviews for the Cleveland Browns. This offseason has been the third for GM Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski together. While their tenures are going to be marked primarily by their decision to trade for Deshaun Watson and move on from Baker Mayfield, there is more to review.

For Berry, returning to the Browns was a chance to make his name outside of that of Sashi Brown. Brown brought Berry to the Browns but proceeded with one of the biggest tear-downs and rebuilds that had ever been seen in the NFL.

When Berry was hired, he made it clear that he would be aggressive in running the front office and that much has been clear.

With his third draft having just been completed, we take a look back at the first two drafts and what has been seen so far. His first selection was LT Jedrick Wills, who we looked at earlier this weekend.

This second selection was safety Grant Delpit out of LSU. Unfortunately, Delpit missed all of his rookie season so he only gets judged on the 2021 performance:

Strengths

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jd3Cn_0gUo8UYA00
(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
  • Reaction – When Delpit reads and reacts, he comes downhill very quickly on crossers and ball carriers. He even showed ability as a blitzer.
  • Physical – While his tackling was considered a concern coming out of college, he showed no lack of willingness to get physical in 2021. Delpit was like a rocket shot out of a cannon at times and was not afraid to deliver a big blow.
  • Football IQ – Delpit seemed to be in the right place quite often and seemed to understand route combination of pass catchers in front of him.

Weaknesses

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fVzlR_0gUo8UYA00
(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
  • Health – As we did with Wills, we must note that injuries have been a concern back to college with Delpit. While he returned to form late in the season, the Achilles adds to ankle issues that he had in college.
  • Turn and Go – The former Tiger showed some hip flexibility concerns when he had to turn and run with receivers down the field. He doesn’t lack speed, per se, but the ability to get his body to react quickly was somewhat lacking on the turn.
  • Overly Aggressive – It is important to note that most coaches would prefer an overly aggressive player to a passive one but Delpit can be a little wild at times. That led to flybys on tackles and getting caught a little too outside while setting the edge.

Outlook

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BBb4r_0gUo8UYA00
(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

It is important to note any bias as a writer and this writer clearly, desperately wants to see Cleveland with an elite free safety prospect. Delpit has some of the traits to do that but may not hit that upside.

His physicality and traits give him a chance to be a very good, versatile safety for years in the NFL. For the Browns, Delpit needs to take a big step in 2022 to be considered a part of the team’s long-term core as he will be scheduled for free agency after the 2023 season.

With Ronnie Harrison back on a one-year contract and John Johnson III also set for free agency after the 2023 season, Delpit has a chance to establish himself as the long-term safety worth a big contract. If he doesn’t in 2022, Berry may start looking for his replacement next offseason.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Had Special Message Earlier Today

Former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield and his wife, Emily, are celebrating their third anniversary today. In a message on Instagram, Emily wished Baker a happy anniversary and said she wouldn't trade their time together for the world. "Happy #3 to my partner in crime! It’s been a wild...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Justin Herbert on Mike Williams: Without him, we’re not the same team

Former Clemson wide receiver Mike Williams has become a vital and dependable weapon for the Los Angeles Chargers, and the team’s quarterback is thrilled to have him back in 2022. After recording career-high marks in receptions and receiving yards in 2021, Williams signed a three-year, $60 million contract to stay with the Chargers in March. With his return to the team, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert recently acknowledged Williams’ importance on the offense. “Mike Williams has been huge,” Herbert told CBS Sports’ Jeff Kerr. “He’s one of those guys that if you need a conversion on third down — he’s going to be...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Jon Gruden Documentary Decision

The NFL Network is airing a series of documentaries this holiday weekend, highlighting the league's championship teams. Two notable Super Bowl champions have been skipped over, though, according to Pro Football Talk. One of those teams is the 2002 Buccaneers, which were led by Jon Gruden. Gruden, of course, is...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sashi Brown
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens OLB Odafe Oweh reveals what he wants people to remember about NFL career

The Baltimore Ravens drafted outside linebacker Odafe Oweh with the No. 31 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and he has proven to be a great selection by the team despite what some analysts said about his ability to generate sacks coming out of college. The second-year outside linebacker will certainly look to add on to what was an impressive 2021 campaign.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drafts#John Johnson#American Football#The Cleveland Browns#Gm#Lsu#Footbal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
ESPN

Attorneys seek Deshaun Watson NFL investigation documents

AUSTIN, Texas --  Attorneys for multiple women suing Deshaun Watson over allegations of sexual misconduct are seeking the documents from the NFL's investigation into the former Houston Texans quarterback. According to the motion filed Friday by the womens attorneys, Tony Buzbee and Cornelia Brandfield-Harvey, the legal team seeks any...
AUSTIN, TX
ESPN

ESPN NFL reporter and handicapping expert Hank Goldberg dies at 82

Hank Goldberg, who worked at ESPN as an NFL reporter and handicapping expert for two decades, died Monday on his 82nd birthday, his family confirmed. Goldberg had been in treatment for chronic kidney disease in recent years. Known as Hammering Hank, Goldberg was .500 or better in 15 of 17...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

126K+
Followers
171K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy