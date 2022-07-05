Andrew Berry draft review: Grant Delpit could take the next step

With training camp just a couple of weeks away, it is a perfect time to do some reviews for the Cleveland Browns. This offseason has been the third for GM Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski together. While their tenures are going to be marked primarily by their decision to trade for Deshaun Watson and move on from Baker Mayfield, there is more to review.

For Berry, returning to the Browns was a chance to make his name outside of that of Sashi Brown. Brown brought Berry to the Browns but proceeded with one of the biggest tear-downs and rebuilds that had ever been seen in the NFL.

When Berry was hired, he made it clear that he would be aggressive in running the front office and that much has been clear.

With his third draft having just been completed, we take a look back at the first two drafts and what has been seen so far. His first selection was LT Jedrick Wills, who we looked at earlier this weekend.

This second selection was safety Grant Delpit out of LSU. Unfortunately, Delpit missed all of his rookie season so he only gets judged on the 2021 performance:

Strengths

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Reaction – When Delpit reads and reacts, he comes downhill very quickly on crossers and ball carriers. He even showed ability as a blitzer.

Physical – While his tackling was considered a concern coming out of college, he showed no lack of willingness to get physical in 2021. Delpit was like a rocket shot out of a cannon at times and was not afraid to deliver a big blow.

Football IQ – Delpit seemed to be in the right place quite often and seemed to understand route combination of pass catchers in front of him.

Weaknesses

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Health – As we did with Wills, we must note that injuries have been a concern back to college with Delpit. While he returned to form late in the season, the Achilles adds to ankle issues that he had in college.

Turn and Go – The former Tiger showed some hip flexibility concerns when he had to turn and run with receivers down the field. He doesn’t lack speed, per se, but the ability to get his body to react quickly was somewhat lacking on the turn.

Overly Aggressive – It is important to note that most coaches would prefer an overly aggressive player to a passive one but Delpit can be a little wild at times. That led to flybys on tackles and getting caught a little too outside while setting the edge.

Outlook

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

It is important to note any bias as a writer and this writer clearly, desperately wants to see Cleveland with an elite free safety prospect. Delpit has some of the traits to do that but may not hit that upside.

His physicality and traits give him a chance to be a very good, versatile safety for years in the NFL. For the Browns, Delpit needs to take a big step in 2022 to be considered a part of the team’s long-term core as he will be scheduled for free agency after the 2023 season.

With Ronnie Harrison back on a one-year contract and John Johnson III also set for free agency after the 2023 season, Delpit has a chance to establish himself as the long-term safety worth a big contract. If he doesn’t in 2022, Berry may start looking for his replacement next offseason.