James Cameron May Not Direct ‘Avatar’ Sequels Beyond 3rd Movie

When Sigourney Weaver appeared on the cast list for James Cameron’s upcoming “Avatar: The Way Of Water,” fans of the mega-franchise had some serious questions. Namely, who is she playing in the sequel? For those who don’t remember (and it’s okay if you don’t, because “Avatar” came out in 2009, and no one except for franchise uber-fans have watched it since), Weaver played Dr. Grace Augustine, the leader of the RDA’s avatar program and a scientist sympathetic to the Na’Vi who dies in the first film. So, is Weaver back as Augustine somehow?

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO