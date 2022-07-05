ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

James Cameron May Not Direct ‘Avatar’ Sequels Beyond 3rd Movie

By Kristine Belonio
IBTimes
IBTimes
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

James Cameron might be stepping away from the director’s chair once he is done with the third “Avatar” movie. The esteemed filmmaker, 67, has seemingly hinted at his future plans beyond the upcoming sequels in the sci-fi franchise. Cameron is already done filming the second and third “Avatar” movies since they...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
theplaylist.net

‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’: Sigourney Weaver Plays A Teenage Na’vi In James Cameron’s Upcoming Sequel

When Sigourney Weaver appeared on the cast list for James Cameron’s upcoming “Avatar: The Way Of Water,” fans of the mega-franchise had some serious questions. Namely, who is she playing in the sequel? For those who don’t remember (and it’s okay if you don’t, because “Avatar” came out in 2009, and no one except for franchise uber-fans have watched it since), Weaver played Dr. Grace Augustine, the leader of the RDA’s avatar program and a scientist sympathetic to the Na’Vi who dies in the first film. So, is Weaver back as Augustine somehow?
MOVIES
toofab.com

Sigourney Weaver's Very Unexpected Role In Avatar Sequel Finally Revealed

Here's how the actress will be back -- and playing a teenager!. We're diving straight into some 13-year-old "Avatar" spoilers here, so stop reading now if you somehow still haven't seen James Cameron's 2009 sci-fi epic. With the movie's sequel, "Avatar: The Way of Water," dropping later this year, we're...
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Millie Bobby Brown Confirmed For Russo Brothers' Netflix Sci-Fi 'The Electric State'

Netflix has officially confirmed Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown‘s casting in the Russo Brothers‘ upcoming sci-fi film The Electric State. The movie will be a live-action adaptation of Simon Stålenhag’s illustrated novel from 2018, which follows the adventures of an orphaned teenager who journeys through a retro-futuristic American West on a quest to find her lost younger brother. Accompanying her is a mysterious droid and an eccentric drifter. Aside from Brown, Chris Pratt is also in talks to join the film, reuniting him with the Russo Brothers after their work together on Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sigourney Weaver
Person
Zoe Saldana
Person
Sam Worthington
Person
Oona Chaplin
Person
Stephen Lang
Person
Kate Winslet
Person
James Cameron
Person
Michelle Yeoh
Person
Giovanni Ribisi
digitalspy.com

Avatar 2 star confirms long-running Quaritch fan theory

Avatar: The Way of Water star Stephen Lang has officially confirmed his return as Colonel Miles Quaritch in the long-awaited sequel. The actor confirmed he would be returning as the same character whose mind has been uploaded into a Na'vi body. Up until now, it has been a mystery how the actor, who suffered a fatal injury in the first Avatar, would return.
MOVIES
IndieWire

James Cameron Blasts ‘Trolls’ for ‘Avatar’ Hate, ‘Whining’ Over Runtime

James Cameron just opened Pandora’s box. The “Avatar: The Way of Water” director defended the original 2009 film in an interview with Empire Magazine, slamming online “trolls” for criticizing the film’s basic plot, long running time, and “forgettable” characters, including Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana). “Avatar” is being re-released in theaters September 23, ahead of the sequel’s premiere December 16.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star
thedigitalfix.com

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 release date, plot, cast, and more

What is the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 release date? The sci-fi movie has been in the works for a number of years: having a rocky journey to the big screen. The wait for the final instalment of the MCU trilogy is almost over, but between Guardians 2 and Guardians 3, it’s fair to say a lot has happened.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

James Cameron Is Already Defending Avatar 2’s Long Runtime

These days it’s become common practice for big movies to also be long movies. When a major tentpole release comes along, it’s expected that the movie will exceed two hours in length, it’s just a question of by how much. The original Avatar was two hours and 40 minutes long itself, and so there’s every expectation that sequel Avatar: The Way of Water probably will be too. James Cameron doesn’t deny that, but he doesn’t want to hear complaints about it.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Avatar
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cinemablend

James Cameron Makes A Prediction About Movie Theaters As He And Jon Landau Reveal New Avatar 2 Details

Marketing for the upcoming movie Avatar: The Way of Water seems to be ramping up as of late. With announcements and photos adding to what we know about James Cameron’s long awaited sequel, the hype is getting real. Cameron himself has even contributed to that particular beast, as the director and creator of the Avatar series is confident that moviegoers want the continuation of Jake Sully’s story, as well as a return to big ticket spectacle at a theater near them.
MOVIES
IGN

How to Watch the Spider-Man Movies in Order

Spider-Man is one of the most iconic superheroes of all time, but he didn’t swing onto the big screen until director Sam Raimi helped bring 2002’s Spider-Man to life. Since then, Spider-Man has also been one of the most profitable superheroes and his films have taken the box office by storm each time.
MOVIES
Popculture

James Cameron Hates Audiences 'Whining' About Movie Runtimes, Encourages 'Pee' Breaks During 'Avatar 2'

Avatar filmmaker James Cameron said it is totally fine if you need to get some bladder relief during a screening of his upcoming sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water. The director also does not want to hear anyone complain about the film's length, noting how television viewers have no problem sitting through multiple hours of episodes during a binge. The one difference between seeing a movie and binging TV at home though is the pause button.
MOVIES
toofab.com

Why Pixar's Lightyear Director Doesn't Recommend Making Spin-Off Movies

Pixar's "Lightyear" director Angus MacLane says that creating origin story spin-offs are not worth the trouble. During an interview with GameSpot, the director spoke about the challenges of creating and developing sequel movies like "Lightyear" and "Finding Dory" and recommended that new filmmakers refrain from undertaking the heavy lifting of giving a pre-existing side character a standalone movie or origin-style spinoff.
MOVIES
TheDailyBeast

We Already Know Way Too Much About ‘Avatar 2’

It’s been a long, winding decade (and then some) to reach the second Avatar movie, but we’re entering the home stretch. No, perhaps “home stretch” isn’t terminology you’d normally use when there’s still five months left until a movie’s release date, but when it comes to Avatar, a few weeks is nothing. And director James Cameron is wasting no time promoting his Crown Jewel, divulging more and more info about it as if he were a young boy sharing his collection of bugs.
MOVIES
TheWrap

Disney’s ‘Light & Magic’ Trailer Showcases How George Lucas Revolutionized Cinema: ‘Movies Are Special Effects’ (Video)

The docuseries revolves around the ”Star Wars“ helmer’s Industrial Light & Magic, which pioneered blockbuster moviemaking. Disney+ has unveiled the first trailer and poster for Lucasfilm and Imagine Documentaries’ “Light & Magic,” a new docuseries that chronicles the untold history of Industrial Light & Magic (ILM), the special visual effects, animation and virtual production division of Lucasfilm.
MOVIES
EW.com

Ben Affleck, Fred Armisen make cameos in trailer for Kevin Smith's meta-comedy Clerks III

Does the just-released trailer for Clerks III tease for the most self-referential movie of all-time? Could be!. Written by Kevin Smith in the wake of the heart attack the director suffered in 2018, the film finds Jeff Anderson's Randal deciding to make a movie after the clerk survives a cardiac incident. What kind of film does he set out to make with the help of Brian O'Halloran's Dante, Rosario Dawson's Becky, and Trevor Fehrman's Elias, among others? A movie which details life at the Quick Stop store where he works, the exact same New Jersey store where Smith was working when he shot the original Clerks there three decades ago. "Everything in this script is something either me or someone I know said," Randal explains in the trailer, a statement that's easy to imagine coming out of Smith's own mouth.
MOVIES
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
79K+
Followers
51K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy