James Cameron May Not Direct ‘Avatar’ Sequels Beyond 3rd Movie

Does the just-released trailer for Clerks III tease for the most self-referential movie of all-time? Could be!. Written by Kevin Smith in the wake of the heart attack the director suffered in 2018, the film finds Jeff Anderson's Randal deciding to make a movie after the clerk survives a cardiac incident. What kind of film does he set out to make with the help of Brian O'Halloran's Dante, Rosario Dawson's Becky, and Trevor Fehrman's Elias, among others? A movie which details life at the Quick Stop store where he works, the exact same New Jersey store where Smith was working when he shot the original Clerks there three decades ago. "Everything in this script is something either me or someone I know said," Randal explains in the trailer, a statement that's easy to imagine coming out of Smith's own mouth.
Comments / 0