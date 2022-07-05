ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Violations

Man injured during police pursuit speaks out

WCNC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAaron Norward was in a coma for...

www.wcnc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Logan Mwangi: Police bodycam captures five-year-old’s mother crying during arrest

Police bodycam footage shows the moment Logan Mwangi’s mother and stepfather were arrested on suspicion of his murder.Logan suffered 56 external cuts and bruises and “catastrophic” internal injuries before his body was dumped into a river in Wales in July 2021.A chilling video shows Angharad Williamson, 31, asking why she’s being arrested alongside John Cole, 40, while crying on the stairs.“Tell me now what happened to my son... we need to help find out what happened to Logan,” she says.“It’s tearing my heart apart.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Logan Mwangi’s murderer stepbrother tells police to ‘get the f*** out’ during arrestLogan Mwangi’s murderer stepbrother tells police to ‘get the f*** out’ during arrestMoment Logan Mwangi’s biological father told five-year-old son could have survived
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
The Independent

Grieving Indian man dies after jumping into cousin’s burning pyre

An 18-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after he jumped into his cousin sister’s funeral pyre in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, authorities said.The man, identified by his first name Karan, lived about 450km away and had traveled to Sagar after hearing about his cousin’s death, reported news agency Press Trust of India.Police in the Sagar district said the incident took place at the Majhguwa village. Karan’s 21-year-old cousin, identified as Jyoti Daga had died after falling into a well in the village, reported NDTV.Officials said Daga had gone missing on Thursday, and a search party of villagers...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy