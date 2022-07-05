Las Cruces teen reported missing found safe

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested and accused of assaulting two people on the Fourth of July at a homeless shelter in south-central El Paso. Officers arrested 54-year-old John Mason. The incident happened at the Rescue Mission of El Paso located on 221 North Lee Street...
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces Police Department notified the public of a missing 13-year-old boy Tuesday. Malaki Lopez left his temporary place of residence sometime early Tuesday, police stated. Lopez could be in danger if he is not located soon, police added. Lopez was last seen...
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — New information was released about an El Paso nurse who was arrested and accused of threatening police officers with fentanyl. The complaint affidavit for 30-year-old Steven Holguin stated that he was arrested for public intoxication after he reportedly attempted to start a fight with someone at a bar in the Cincinnati Entertainment District on June 25.
CHAPARRAL, N.M. (KFOX14) — A man that died during a shootout with authorities outside his Chaparral home was identified. Bryan W. Humble, 63, was involved in a dispute with his neighbor that resulted in a shootout with New Mexico authorities, Dona Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart confirmed Tuesday. Neighbors...
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office will award the $1K Deputy Peter Herrera Scholarship to a Socorro High School student on Thursday. The scholarship presentation will take place at the El Paso County Sheriff's Office headquarters cafeteria at 1:30 p.m. The Deputy Peter John Herrera...
SAN ELIZARIO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man is behind bars after attempting to stab a person with a knife in San Elizario Sunday, the El Paso County Sherrif's Office confirmed. When deputies got to the scene at the 1100 block of Serenata, they discovered that Mark Anthony Bravo, 45,...
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A driver was stopped by law enforcement after reportedly trying to drive away from the scene of a crash in east El Paso Tuesday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. The driver allegedly hit two other vehicles before attempting to leave, the...
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 51-year-old woman died after a crash on North Loop Drive and Delta Drive in south-central El Paso Saturday night, the El Paso Police Department Confirmed. The woman, Monica Carrizal Huereque, was driving in a 2018 Dodge Ram west on North Loop along with...
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A male died after a shooting in Lower Valley on Monday, according to El Paso Police Department Detective Judy Oviedo. The shooting happened near the 6500 block of Frankin Loop off of Alameda Avenue, police said. When police arrived they said they found a...
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after an incident in El Paso's Lower Valley on Monday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. CPR was performed on a person on Alameda Avenue near Ophelia Way, according to the spokesperson.
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — University Medical Center in El Paso is expanding a program that seeks to keep kids from seriously hurting themselves on ATV's and other off-road vehicles. UMC's P.R.O. (Proper Riding Objectives) youth ATV safety education program is available for 12 to 18-year-olds. "So for 2020...
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A semi-truck rollover crash closed the left lane on Desert Boulevard North and Woodrow Bean Transmountain Drive in west El Paso on Thursday, according to TxDOT. A TxDOT camera showed a truck on its left side with debris scattered on the ground. The El...
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office Region VIII training academy is hosting an education fair on Wednesday. The fair is held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. It is held at 12501 Montana Building B. No appointment...
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A cement truck rollover on Joe Battle Boulevard near Rojas Drive sent one person to the hospital on Tuesday, according to El Paso Fire Department spokesperson Enrique Dueñas. The person suffered serious injuries, Dueñas said. This is a developing story, we have...
CHAPARRAL, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office addressed the communication issues deputies encountered in the Chaparral shooting between a suspect and officers by upgrading their system and equipment. KFOX14 spoke with Lieutenant Peter Skowronski and he said it took about two years and a half for...
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A day filled with Fourth of July celebrations took a dangerous turn at Red Sands in far east El Paso Monday. One person was taken to the hospital for injuries according to Texas Rescue Patrol Chief Jamil Moutran. Moutran said the Texas Rescue Patrol...
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crews with the Texas Department of Transportation of El Paso will have an emergency closure on Loop 375 eastbound. All traffic must exit at Spur 1966. The crew will be replacing the center barrier wall that was damaged by a crash Monday night. The...
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Annunciation House, a volunteer organization that assists migrants and refugees in El Paso, held a vigil Tuesday in honor of the 53 migrants who died after being left in an abandoned 18-wheeler truck in San Antonio, Texas. The victims range in age from 13...
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A flood advisory was put in place for El Paso until 8:30 p.m. Thursday night. Some locations that will experience flooding include Central El Paso, Northeast El Paso, East El Paso, Fort Bliss, Biggs Field and Fort Bliss Northeast. Minor flooding in low-lying areas...
