Las Cruces teen reported missing found safe

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — New information was released about an El Paso nurse who was arrested and accused of threatening police officers with fentanyl. The complaint affidavit for 30-year-old Steven Holguin stated that he was arrested for public intoxication after he reportedly attempted to start a fight with someone at a bar in the Cincinnati Entertainment District on June 25.

EL PASO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO