The Dodge County Board of Supervisors recently approved the recommendation of a subcommittee for the distribution of more than $6.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act Funds. Tom Smith, emergency management director for the county, helped facilitate the 16-member committee. Members included representatives from the supervisors, Fremont Area United Way, Fremont & Dodge County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, Three Rivers Public Health Department, the county extension office, treasurer’s office, county clerk’s office, 911 dispatch, the county highway department, county sheriff’s office, and county planning and zoning. There were also representatives from the private business sector as well as community members.

DODGE COUNTY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO