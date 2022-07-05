Hennepin County EMT association balks at 'jump car' plan

MINNEAPOLIS -- Starting this weekend, Metro Transit light rail trains will be running in two-car configurations instead of three.Metro Transit announced the change will go into effect Saturday and remain that way until Aug. 19 -- the weekend before the start of the Minnesota State Fair.The transportation agency said that the change is being made because they want to examine how it "impacts the customer experience."Metro Transit said that "using fewer vehicles will require less cleaning and make it easier for police officers and Community Service Officers to interact with riders."The changes are among the things outlined in the agency's safety and security action plan."Three-car vehicle sets have been our standard since the Green Line opened, but times have changed and we need to be open to all new ideas," Metro Transit chief operating officer Brian Funk said.Metro Transit reports that light rail ridership is growing, but is still at about half of its pre-COVID levels.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO