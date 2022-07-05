ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hennepin County, MN

Hennepin County EMT association balks at 'jump car' plan

By FOX 9 Staff
fox9.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Hennepin County EMS is starting a new pilot program to be able to respond to calls faster. The agency says there are increased wait times right...

www.fox9.com

Comments / 1

Related
bulletin-news.com

Metro Transit Aims to Fight Crime and Litter With New Approach

Metro Transit is to start a little trial along the Green Line because it is worried about light-rail ridership figures that are still just half of what they were before the outbreak. Passengers will now board two-car trains instead of the three light-rail vehicles that typically draw up to station stops until at least mid-August.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

State Patrol to step up presence in Minneapolis in response to recent violent crime

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Public Safety announced on Thursday that the Minnesota State Patrol is significantly increasing its presence around the Twin Cities in the coming weeks.This comes in response to a recent increase in criminal activity and street racing over the weekend, DPS said. The holiday weekend was filled with chaos as people shot fireworks at buildings and people downtown and seven people were injured in a shooting at Boom Island Park.On Friday and Saturday, the state patrol will assign 20 additional troopers and aviation resources to designated areas of the Twin Cities, primarily Minneapolis....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis councilmember now calling for State Patrol to help curb violence

MINNEAPOLIS -- We're hearing more from a member of the Minneapolis City Council who said Tuesday that Mayor Jacob Frey needs to call for help from the Minnesota National Guard to deal with surging violence, like what was seen over the holiday weekend.    But Michael Rainville, who represents the Third Ward, now says he thinks other state resources could help Minneapolis police."What I saw was mass chaos," said Rainville, describing the shooting at Boom Island Park on the Fourth of July that left seven people hospitalized. He says Boom Island Park  was the one of several backdrops for senseless violence in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
County
Hennepin County, MN
City
Minneapolis, MN
Hennepin County, MN
Government
MinnPost

St. Paul looks for money to fix its streets

Katie Galioto at the Star Tribune is reporting St. Paul is looking for money to fix its streets after a court decision left a $15 million hole in the city’s budget. Tuesday marked the deadline for the city to appeal a May 2 ruling from Ramsey County District Judge Robert Awsumb, who ordered St. Paul to stop assessing individual property owners for routine upkeep of the streets abutting their land.
SAINT PAUL, MN
mprnews.org

Relative of deceased Maplewood family asks public to avoid rumor

This story comes to you from Sahan Journal, a nonprofit newsroom dedicated to providing authentic news reporting about Minnesota's new immigrants and refugees. MPR News is a partner with Sahan Journal and will be sharing stories between SahanJournal.com and MPRNews.org. The grandfather of three children who police believe were drowned...
MAPLEWOOD, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 young adults sentenced for string of Twin Cities carjackings

MINNEAPOLIS -- Kashawn Wertman and Nautica Argue went on their crime spree over a 10-day period in January. Police arrested the 18 and 19-year-old after a chase involving a stolen vehicle.In a Hennepin County virtual sentencing, Wertman and Argue listened to victim impact statements. They talked about how the carjackings robbed them of their sense of safety.The two are responsible for carjackings and attempted carjackings throughout the metro including Minneapolis, Edina, St. Louis Park, Lakeville and several others. Both Wertman and Argue pleaded guilty to several of the charges. During Wednesday's sentencing, Wertman's attorney told the judge the defendant did not grow...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Anoka County police dog bites Isanti child

ISANTI, Minn. -- The Isanti Police Department is investigating after the Anoka County Sheriff's Office's K-9, Bubba, was involved in an off-duty bite incident last week. Isanti police say they responded to an animal complaint of a dog bite a 908 Isanti Parkway Northwest at 8:57 p.m. The 13-year-old victim...
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emts#Fox#Hennepin Ems
CBS Minnesota

Metro Transit to switch to 2-car configurations for next 6 weeks

MINNEAPOLIS -- Starting this weekend, Metro Transit light rail trains will be running in two-car configurations instead of three.Metro Transit announced the change will go into effect Saturday and remain that way until Aug. 19 -- the weekend before the start of the Minnesota State Fair.The transportation agency said that the change is being made because they want to examine how it "impacts the customer experience."Metro Transit said that "using fewer vehicles will require less cleaning and make it easier for police officers and Community Service Officers to interact with riders."The changes are among the things outlined in the agency's safety and security action plan."Three-car vehicle sets have been our standard since the Green Line opened, but times have changed and we need to be open to all new ideas," Metro Transit chief operating officer Brian Funk said.Metro Transit reports that light rail ridership is growing, but is still at about half of its pre-COVID levels.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
1520 The Ticket

This Minnesota Truck Driver Hit A Bridge Then Drives Off Like Nothing Happened

Check out this video sent to me by a friend! This bridge in South Central Minnesota has the nickname of the "can opener" as it's extremely low sitting, and it claims truck trailer roofs ALL the time! This guy, who was later stopped by the local police, doesn't give a rip, and puts the accelerator down and gives it all she's got once it's clear he's stuck.
KARE 11

Family of 3 children found dead in Vadnais Lake speaks out

VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. — It’s been a long few days for 60-year-old Chong Lue Lee and his family while trying to process the tragic loss of five family members. Lee, who spoke with KARE 11 through a translator from the Hmong 18 Council says he is the grandfather of the three children, Quadrillion T. Lee, age 4, Phoenix Lee, 5, and Estella Zoo Siab Lee, 3.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
NewsRadio WFLA

Former Minneapolis Cop Sentenced Again

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is sentenced to 21 years in prison for a federal charge of violating George Floyd's civil rights in May of 2020. He was sentenced last year to more than 22 years on state charges of second-degree unintentional murder after he kneeled on George Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

The Unofficial closes as staff alleges email layoffs with no notice

ST. ANTHONY, Minnesota (FOX 9) - A popular watering hole in St. Anthony abruptly announced its closing to employees who allege they were notified via email only after the doors were already locked. An email circulated among employees from The Unofficial owner Chris Chistopherson informed them the doors would be...
SAINT ANTHONY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy