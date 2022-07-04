ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin TE target Zach Ortwerth commits to Big Ten rival

By Dillon Graff
 3 days ago
Wisconsin’s top remaining tight end target was 2023 three-star Zach Ortwerth, who officially committed to the University of Iowa on Monday.

Per the 247Sports Composite, Ortwerth is the No. 663 overall prospect in the 2023 class, the No. 33 TE in the country, and the No. 17 player in Missouri.

Last season, the Saint Louis University High School standout caught 20 passes for 298 yards and four touchdowns. He also registered 76 tackles, three sacks, and one forced fumble while playing outside linebacker.

Ortwerth, a Saint Louis, Missouri native, also held offers from Illinois, Indiana, Louisville, Memphis, Minnesota, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Purdue, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

The Badgers will need to head back to the drawing board if they’re going to add a TE in the 2023 recruiting class, considering they don’t appear to have any substantial leads at the moment.

