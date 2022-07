As trade rumors surround a few names that many NHL insiders have been following closely for a few weeks now, one name is resurfacing after months of strong play and silence on the trade front when it comes to his departure from the St. Louis Blues. That player is Vladimir Tarasenko and talk has been over the past 24 hours that there’s a good chance he’s traded because it’s still what the player would like and the Blues are trying to clear cap space.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 7 HOURS AGO