Wisconsin State

Wisconsin’s top OT target Joe Crocker sets commitment date

By Dillon Graff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
After recently cutting his list of schools down to Wisconsin, Michigan State, and Mississippi State, 2023 four-star offensive tackle Joe Crocker will be announcing his commitment on July 18.

According to the Rivals recruiting database, Crocker is the No. 40 OT in the country and the No. 8 player in the state of Tennesee.

The 6-foot-6, 305-pound Franklin Road Academy standout also held offers from Arkansas, Cincinnati, Florida State, Georgia, Louisville, Michigan, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and several other Power 5 schools.

Crocker, a native of Nashville, Tennesee, announced his commitment date via his Twitter account:

