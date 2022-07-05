Randolph Massachusetts shooting today – Mojitos Country Club swarmed by cops with ‘2 people hospitalized’ after gunfire

TWO people were shot outside an entertainment venue in Massachusetts on the Fourth of July.

Police swarmed Mojitos Country Club in Randolph after the shooting occurred in the parking lot area around 8pm.

Two people were hospitalized after a shooting near Mojitos Country Club in Massachusetts on Monday Credit: Boston 25

Police swarmed the entertainment venue after shots were fired Credit: Boston 25

Two victims were taken to a local hospital after they were found with critical injuries, NBC Boston reported.

One man died from his injuries and the second victim is fighting for his life, according to the news outlet.

There was a large police response as officers from Braintree, Milton, Stoughton, Holbrook, Weymouth, Avon, and Massachusetts State Police assisted at the scene.

There is currently no information regarding suspects at this time.

There is no active threat to the surrounding community, police said.

The Sun contacted local police about the shooting but did not immediately receive a response.

The Randolph Fire Department said they were unable to comment on the incident.