Sean O’Malley apologized to Pedro Munhoz for the eye poke in their latest encounter at UFC 276. This past Saturday, top ten ranked contender at bantamweight Pedro Munhoz took on Sean O’Malley in a major jump up in competition for the rising star. Although the fight was competitive Munhoz appeared to be in control and ahead on the judges’ scorecards for as long as it went on. Two of the three judges had scored the first round for Munhoz before the fight was stopped in the second.

UFC ・ 17 HOURS AGO