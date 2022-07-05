Harry Styles Copenhagen concert canceled following mall shooting

Tweet

Harry Styles has canceled an upcoming Copenhagen concert following a mall shooting that left three people dead and three others critically wounded, he announced Sunday on Twitter.

A 22-year-old Danish man who reportedly opened fire in a shopping mall in the capital city on Sunday has since been arrested, reports the Associated Press.

Organizers of Styles’s concert, which had been slated to take place at the nearby Royal Arena, promptly canceled the show after being ordered to do so by police.

Styles said he is “heartbroken” over the news and that he can’t perform for his Danish fans.

“I adore this city. The people are so warm and full of love,” he wrote on Twitter.

He added, “I’m devastated for the victims, their families, and everyone hurting. I’m sorry we couldn’t be together. Please look after each other.”

Hans Christian Stoltz, a 53-year-old IT consultant who was planning to take his daughters to the show, called the shooting “pure terror.”

“You might wonder how a person can do this to another human being, but it’s beyond … beyond anything that’s possible,” he told the AP.