Harry Styles Copenhagen concert canceled following mall shooting

By Sarah Polus
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
Harry Styles has canceled an upcoming Copenhagen concert following a mall shooting that left three people dead and three others critically wounded, he announced Sunday on Twitter.

A 22-year-old Danish man who reportedly opened fire in a shopping mall in the capital city on Sunday has since been arrested, reports the Associated Press.

Organizers of Styles’s concert, which had been slated to take place at the nearby Royal Arena, promptly canceled the show after being ordered to do so by police.

Styles said he is “heartbroken” over the news and that he can’t perform for his Danish fans.

“I adore this city. The people are so warm and full of love,” he wrote on Twitter.

He added, “I’m devastated for the victims, their families, and everyone hurting. I’m sorry we couldn’t be together. Please look after each other.”

Hans Christian Stoltz, a 53-year-old IT consultant who was planning to take his daughters to the show, called the shooting “pure terror.”

“You might wonder how a person can do this to another human being, but it’s beyond … beyond anything that’s possible,” he told the AP.

#Copenhagen#Capital City#Concert#Danish#The Associated Press#Royal Arena
People

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco Celebrate 11th Wedding Anniversary with New Portrait

Monaco's Prince Albert and Princess Charlene are celebrating their 11th wedding anniversary after not being able to spend last year's milestone together. On Friday, the couple released a new portrait via social media to mark the occasion. The photo showed Prince Albert and Princess Charlene, sporting a teal gown, holding hands in the gardens of the Prince's Palace.
RELATIONSHIPS
Deadline

4th Of July Parade Shooting Person Of Interest Is Chicago-Area Rapper; Videos Have Shooting Imagery

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED, 4:54 PM:  A Chicago-area rapper identified by authorities as a person of interest in the Fourth of July parade shooting has been arrested. Deadline will not identify him. One of his music videos, for the song “Toy Soldier,” features crude, stick-figure-like animation of a man firing a long gun at people and later lying face-down in a pool of blood after apparently being shot by police. The accompanying lyric is: “I just want to scream/F*ck this world/Livin’ the dream.” He also has an IMDb page that lists him as the writer, director, composer, producer and...
CHICAGO, IL
BBC

Bedford: One dead as gas explosion wrecks flats

One person has died and three others were taken to hospital after a "major gas explosion" and a huge fire at a block of flats in Bedford. The incident happened in the Redwood Grove area of the town at about 09:30 BST when fire engulfed 20 flats. Witness Alex Feltham...
ACCIDENTS
The Hill

The Hill

