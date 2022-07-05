Severe Weather Statement issued for Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 16:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-07 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If rainfall does not diminish in the next hour, a flash flood warning may be needed. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Clinton; Jackson Heavy rain producing showers will impact portions of southwestern Jackson and northwestern Clinton Counties through 730 PM CDT At 652 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking heavy rain producing showers along a line extending from near Spragueville to near Lost Nation. These storms were nearly stationary. HAZARD...Heavy rainfall of 1 to 2 inches with an additional 1 to 2 possible. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor flooding of low lying areas, streets, creeks and streams. Locations impacted include Maquoketa, Delmar, Lost Nation, Andrew, Nashville, Hurstville, Baldwin, Lyons, Maquoketa Municipal Airport, Jackson County Fairgrounds, Buckhorn and Elwood. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

CLINTON COUNTY, IA ・ 2 HOURS AGO