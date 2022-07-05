ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Land of the free? Abortion rights demonstrators march in San Francisco

By Brooks Jarosz
KTVU FOX 2
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO - While thousands planned to celebrate the Fourth of July along San Francisco's Embarcadero, hundreds of others voiced their concerns about the overall direction of the country. A protest was held in support of abortion rights near the Ferry Building. Several hundreds of demonstrators dressed not in...

www.ktvu.com

Comments / 1

 

PLANetizen

Almost 36,000 California Households Got Eviction Notices Last Year

Close to 36,000 California households were hit with eviction notices in the 2021 fiscal year (from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021). According to an article by Lauren Hepler and Raheem Hosseini in the San Francisco Chronicle, “Those numbers don’t include many tenants who left under threat of eviction, negotiated move-out deals or who still owe back rent from the pandemic — groups that advocates warn are hard to track and still growing as emergency state renter protections expire.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
48hills.org

Profound change in SF elections takes a step forward

A Board of Supes committee today approved what could be a profound change in citywide politics—with very little visible opposition. The Rules Committee voted 3-0 to forward to the full board a City Charter amendment that would move the mayor’s race to the same year as the presidential race, potentially increasing turnout by big numbers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Fremont, CA
SFist

Sacramento Leapfrogs San Francisco In Size of Its Homeless Population

It’s probably not going to change our city’s reputational stereotypes, but Sacramento now has a larger homelessness problem than SF, and a higher percentage of unsheltered people living there. San Francisco certainly has long had the reputation of having the worst homelessness problem in the country, though by...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Who will replace Chesa Boudin as SF DA?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Mayor London Breed could name a successor to District Attorney Chesa Boudin, ousted in a recall election last month, as soon as tomorrow. Boudin’s seat becomes vacant 10 days after the San Francisco Board of Supervisors certifies the election results. That happened at the body’s June 28 meeting. US Commission on […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

New State Law Purges Racial Bans in Property Records

Contra Costa County officials must go through 28 million property documents to purge the “racist covenants”, statements saying only Caucasians can live in or buy the property. Bay Area counties are now following new state law to purge all the racist language they're now finding in old documents,...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
Julia Smith
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco’s Citywide Black Student Union tackling homelessness and racism

You’re never too young to make a difference. That is the message the San Francisco Citywide Black Student Union aims to teach at its youth leadership camp this month. Alexis Rodriguez, a Citywide BSU executive board member and head camp coordinator, says advocacy and leadership skills don’t have to wait until adulthood. Her goal is to get students as young as 12 thinking, “What am I passionate about? What do I want to advocate for? What type of person do I want to be? What change do I want to make in my community?”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

How Ann Getty built the look of American money in San Francisco

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It was the dawn of a new decade and a new era—a day early in 1960—as J. Paul Getty marched through the Tudor labyrinth of Sutton Place. Twenty-three miles southwest of London, it had been built 440 years earlier by a courtier of Henry VIII. Just now, after Getty acquired it from the Duke of Sutherland, it had been rebooted as the nerve center of Getty’s worldwide petroleum empire, and his 72-room home. Telex machines clattered with reports of stock market gyrations on Wall Street and the flow of oil from Arabian deserts. Bustling about were members of Getty’s executive and domestic staffs, the latter headed by Francis Bullimore, his unimpeachable butler.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
#Abortion Rights#Voting Rights#San Jose#Protest#The Supreme Court
KTVU FOX 2

Beer theme park in Napa County sparks fears, but may just be stunt

NAPA, Calif. - A 136-acre beer-powered theme park is coming to California wine country if a popular brewery is to be believed. Napa County officials, however, believe the claims that a rollercoaster made of beer barrels, a wave pool filled with 130,000 gallons of an IPA and a concert stage are nothing but an elaborate publicity stunt.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
sfbayview.com

‘We need something real’

The people of 94124 speak up after the Juneteenth screening of ‘Straight Outta Hunters Point’. “If you’re not from 94124, you ain’t got no business with contracts, money, nothin’ coming in. ‘Cause you don’t know us,” said Maika Pinkston of From the Heart. She was speaking in a community discussion following the Juneteenth screening of 2002 documentary “Straight Outta Hunters Point” at the Bayview Opera House on Juneteenth.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Builder of California affordable housing reveals what it takes to fund projects when costs, needs are so high

Scope of the challenge in the Golden State ● California needs to build 2.5 million homes by 2030 to address the state's current housing shortage, more than double the goal from the last planning period according to the California Department of Housing and Community Development. At least 1 million must be affordable to low-income households. ● In the next 30 years, California’s population over the age of 65 is projected to grow by more than 66% representing an increase of over 4.5 million seniors by 2052. ● By then, seniors 65-plus will account for 26% of the population, according to the California Department of Finance Demographic Research Unit (California projections 2010-2060). ● By 2052, Sonoma County will have the highest projected senior growth within the North Bay by more than 33% (and rising), while Marin County is estimated to see a decline to 31%, and Napa County to 27%. ● Today some 46.5% of single elders in California are unable to afford the basic cost of living. The rate is higher for renters, for whom 65.8% of single elders have incomes that fall below basic needs. ● An estimated 24% of seniors in the Bay Area have incomes below the Elder Index. For senior renters in the Bay Area, 48% fall below the EI (a measure of senior economic security based on the cost of living). ● The population of seniors in poverty is twice as high for seniors of color, a population that will make up over 50% of state seniors by 2035, according to the UC Berkeley Labor Center. It also noted that seniors of color have half the income of white seniors in California. ● Sonoma County’s new housing goals, based on state objectives for the county to alleviate the chronic housing shortage, will see some 14,562 new housing units built between 2023 and 2031, based on California housing targets. This is a 72% increase over the current eight-year state housing cycle numbers. ● About 8,340 housing units have been approved in Sonoma County since 2015, according to the California Department of Housing and Community Development.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Clara County's tough approach to water conservation may be paying off

SAN JOSE -- The Santa Clara Valley Water District is preparing to release its latest drought report and water conservation numbers Friday. A spokesperson for the district says customers are finally listening to calls to conserve in the face of a persistent and deepening drought."We're starting to increase the amount of conservation we're seeing. We're seeing it our charts. People are starting to pay attention and are using less water," said water district chairman John Varela.Previously, the response to calls to cut water usage by 15% were fairly dismal. According to the water district, usage went up 2%...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
vallejosun.com

Vallejo confirms 6th person died in Project RoomKey

VALLEJO – Vallejo officials revealed that a 6th person died last November as part of the city’s Project RoomKey program, which was intended to help vulnerable homeless people during the COVID-19 pandemic. The disclosure came during an update about the program to the Vallejo City Council Tuesday night....
VALLEJO, CA

