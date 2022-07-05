Aardvark Marketing Group provides powerful marketing solutions to maximize businesses’ social media awareness.

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) (Paris:DSY) today announced that Cabinets.com, the largest online retailer of U.S.-manufactured and assembled cabinets, has selected Dassault Systèmes’ “ HomeByMe for Kitchen Retailers ” to disrupt the kitchen market with a fully online business model that transforms how consumers shop for all their kitchen cabinet needs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220706005618/en/ Cabinets.com can leverage the digital disruption underway in other e-commerce sectors and enhance the user experience by integrating this cloud-based 3D planning solution into its website. Consumers can choose from one of the largest selections of kitchen cabinets and design their dream kitchens online without having to visit a physical store. “As a purely online company, providing an easy-to-use, web-based user experience was essential. We were impressed with the ease of use and intuitive flow of the ‘HomeByMe’ solution. We will be able to offer our customers an effective and easy-to-use tool to digitally design their kitchen with the latest styles and trends,” said Jeff Robertson, President, Cabinets.com.

