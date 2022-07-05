ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Aardvark Marketing Group provides powerful marketing solutions to maximize businesses’ social media awareness.

Cover picture for the articleAardvark Marketing Group, a leading digital agency, is helping brands and businesses drive more sales and revenue by offering different digital services for clients to maximize their social media awareness. The company offers everything from Web Design, Digital Marketing, Content Writing, Social Media Management, and more. Las Vegas, NV...

ceoworld.biz

How He Built It: Dr. Jay Feldman & The Fastest Growing PR Firm in the US

No tutorial or guidebook exists that will teach one how to successfully create a million-dollar firm. In the age of eBooks and digital libraries, authors have molded their stories into inspirational guides on how to build, create, and manage the “next big thing.”. Dr. Jay Feldman did not follow...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

HomeWell Franchising Inc. ® Introduces Zero Initial Franchise Fee Offer for New Owners

BURKBURNETT, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 6, 2022-- HomeWell Franchising Inc., the franchisor of leading non-medical in-home care provider HomeWell Care Services, today announced a new zero initial franchise fee offering for new franchise owners. Beginning July 1, 2022, HomeWell Franchising will offer entrepreneurs the opportunity to start their own HomeWell Care Services home care business with no initial franchise fee, as opposed to the typical $49,500 required in its previous sole offering. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220706005624/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Ooredoo Group Enhances CX with New Solutions in AI/ML & Fraud Protection

To enhance customer experience and service quality, Ooredoo Group has announced a joint agreement with international communications company BICS to create an innovative voice business model that will deliver new solutions in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and fraud protection, among others. The agreement for voice traffic, which aligns with Ooredoo...
BUSINESS
Andre Oentoro

Benefits of Consistent and High-Quality Content Marketing for Business

Online working vector created by storyset - www.freepik.com. You have probably heard, countless times by now, the good old marketing saying that ’content is the king.’ But, as worn out and shabby these claims may sound at this point, no one can deny the relentless endurance this form of marketing has demonstrated in the years so far.
ECONOMY
pymnts

DHL Expands UK eCommerce Operation With $570M+ Spend

DHL eCommerce Solutions on Tuesday (July 5) unveiled its plan to invest more than $570 million across DHL Parcel UK, its U.K. eCommerce operation, responding to a 40% uptick in volume since the start of 2020 and steadily increasing demand for eCommerce and B2B services, according to a company release.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

ZXY International’s Forward-Looking Playbook for Global Relationship Building

Click here to read the full article. Companies in the apparel industry have spent the past two-plus years deeply reflecting on how they treated their employees, suppliers, and even the planet. The smart ones emerged wiser and are laying the foundation for a stronger future. “Sometimes you need a bump in the road to make you stop, think and see what could be done differently,” said Abby Jamal, founder and managing director of ZXY International. Large global companies have even more skin in the game. The end-to-end apparel solutions company employs over 800 employees, with 120 partner factories in Egypt, Turkey,...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

FICO Named Best Technology Provider for Data Analytics at 2022 Credit Awards

Global analytics software provider FICO ® was named the Best Technology Provider for Data Analytics at the 2022 Credit Awards, presented by Credit Strategy at a black-tie dinner in London last week. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220707005036/en/ FICO won the Credit Award for Best Technology Provider - Data Analytics (Graphic: FICO) More information: https://www.creditstrategy.co.uk/creditawards/credit-awards-winners
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Recession Fears Mean SEO Agencies Must Brace for the Great Unbundling

As former Netscape CEO Jim Barksdale famously said, "There are only two ways to make money in business: One is to bundle; the other is unbundle." Ever since the concept of search engine optimization (SEO) became a thing a little over 20 years ago, marketing agencies have remained locked in an arms race. They've developed new tactics, tools, and approaches to help businesses climb to the top of search engine results pages (SERPs).
MARKETS
Fast Company

Leaders: Get ready for the ‘Great Reengagement’

What’s the biggest opportunity for human resources this year? In a recent survey of 500 HR leaders, our peers had a definitive answer: engagement. It’s one of many reasons the Great Resignation or the Great Reevaluation has evolved into the Great Reengagement. It’s a more proactive approach to minimizing the impact that nearly 5 million people quitting their jobs is having on the workforce and, quite frankly, the world. Now we’re talking about the root cause versus the result. It clicks, right?
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Black Enterprise

Harvard-Trained Lawyer, Owner of Black-Owned Production Company Inks Major Deal For Streaming Content Development

Raye Mitchell, a University of Southern California, MBA and Harvard Law School trained lawyer and the co-founder of The Bossology® 53 Entertainment LLC, a Black-owned content production company, has signed a first-of-its-kind content strategy and development deal to develop a docu-series about entrepreneurship for the Bad A** Leaders™ (BAL) franchise owned by MDR Coaching and Consulting, Inc.
SMALL BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Leading Online Retailer Cabinets.com Selects Dassault Systèmes’ 3D Planner “HomeByMe for Kitchen Retailers” to Transform the Kitchen Market

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) (Paris:DSY) today announced that Cabinets.com, the largest online retailer of U.S.-manufactured and assembled cabinets, has selected Dassault Systèmes’ “ HomeByMe for Kitchen Retailers ” to disrupt the kitchen market with a fully online business model that transforms how consumers shop for all their kitchen cabinet needs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220706005618/en/ Cabinets.com can leverage the digital disruption underway in other e-commerce sectors and enhance the user experience by integrating this cloud-based 3D planning solution into its website. Consumers can choose from one of the largest selections of kitchen cabinets and design their dream kitchens online without having to visit a physical store. “As a purely online company, providing an easy-to-use, web-based user experience was essential. We were impressed with the ease of use and intuitive flow of the ‘HomeByMe’ solution. We will be able to offer our customers an effective and easy-to-use tool to digitally design their kitchen with the latest styles and trends,” said Jeff Robertson, President, Cabinets.com.
HOME & GARDEN
WWD

Fashion Directory Le Book Launches High-tech Partnership With Ubooker Platform

When was the last time anybody was seen leafing through the pages of a real phone directory?. The answer to that question troubles companies like Workbook and Le Book. Once these businesses, which list and promote fashion industry creatives, were pioneers, their directories hundreds of pages long and a must-have for every creative director, stylist or producer. But since the internet came along, sourcing creative talent has changed radically. There are multiple ways to do this now and most of them live online.
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Elisa Polystar Boosts Data Ingestion & Cloud-native Capabilities with Acquisition of Cardinality

Elisa Polystar acquires Cardinality, a UK-based supplier of cloud-native data management (DataOps), service assurance and customer experience analytics for communications service providers (CSPs) globally. By combining with Cardinality, Elisa Polystar will have stronger data management, AI-driven analytics and automation portfolio with comprehensive data ingestion and cloud-native capabilities enabling simultaneous top-...
SOFTWARE
Fast Company

The secret to hiring is skills based

For most of my career, the way people got hired was based primarily on three things: the degree they earned, the job they had, or the people they knew. While their skills were important, these were the proxies we relied on to decide if someone was a good candidate. That’s...
JOBS
HackerNoon

Reverse Social Engineering: A Call to Quit Sharing More Than Necessary

Cybersecurity experts recommend not sharing more than necessary as the best way of maintaining conscious cybersecurity hygiene. Individuals, mostly inadvertently, leave a behavioural pattern on cyberspace. This may be from sharing personal information on Facebook and Instagram, or taking selfies in sensitive places in a company and posting them on social media for public consumption. With this information, cyber-attackers are then able to launch more targeted attacks, like spear phishing, on such individuals, and the wonder, "how?"
TECHNOLOGY
nextbigfuture.com

New Startup to Connect Metaverses

Meta0, an interoperability protocol for connecting metaverses, has announced the completion of its litepaper and the appointment of Jason Fung as Chief Executive Officer. Prior to joining and founding Meta0, Jason held executive positions at various technology companies, and most recently as the global head of TikTok’s gaming vertical.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Associated Press

Simcoach Games Accelerates Game Design, Immersive Learning and Metaverse Workforce Development Program

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 6, 2022-- Simcoach Games today, announced an expanded workforce development initiative to meet internal talent requirements and market demand for online games, immersive learning and metaverse development talent. Featuring three (3) tiers of talent, including a summer pre-apprenticeship program for rising and recently graduated high school seniors, an ongoing internship program for college students, and ongoing full-time, registered apprenticeships for high school graduates, these initiatives position Simcoach as a leading training resource on technologies foundational for next-generation media experiences, healthcare applications, business processes and educational instruction. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220706005627/en/ Simcoach 2022 Summer Apprentices Developing Games for Learning - Games for Life (Photo: Business Wire)
PITTSBURGH, PA
Entrepreneur

SEO Isn't Just About Link Building. Don't Overlook These Expert Strategies.

Human beings like to think simplistically. We like to neatly categorize concepts and see things in black-and-white. We like to ignore nuance for the sake of a one-sentence summary. And when it comes to complex marketing strategies like search engine optimization (SEO), we like to boil down hypothetical approaches into a handful of actionable tactics.
GOOGLE

