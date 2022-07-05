Hollyoaks spoilers: CHEAT? Will Zara Morgan play dirty to win the election?

Zara Morgan (Kelly Condron) is advised to play dirty in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

But will she go down a dodgy route to gain victory at the local election or will she keep things honest and all above board?

As the election day gets underway in Hollyoaks, Zara and her opponent, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) are going head to head for the council position.

When Zara’s campaign manager, Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) is held up in traffic, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) steps up to the plate at the last minute to help Zara out.

However, it’s not long before Cindy advises Zara that she needs to be much more ruthless and play dirty in order to win.

Will Zara follow Cindy's advice?

It looks like Zara is going to take a really different approach to the one advised by Cindy when she decides to make a moving speech about making Hollyoaks a dementia-friendly village.

Listening to Zara’s passion and commitment, her rival, Tony, starts to have doubts about his own campaign and begins worrying that he might not be up to the job in hand.

Has Tony’s confidence taken a worrying dip?

And does Zara now have victory in her sights?

Elsewhere, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is upping her secret revenge plot and has a surprise for her boyfriend Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas).

Sienna has cooked up some poisonous cupcakes!

As she sets her plan in motion she issues Warren with a deadly proposition.

Either he must confess to killing Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) on camera or he will be forced to pay a deadly price!

What will Warren do?

It looks as if Sienna’s tactics are going to go awry when Brody’s loyal mate, Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) gets caught up in the sinister events.

Meanwhile, ambitious teacher, Olivia Bradshaw (Emily Burnett) is beaming when the education inspectors give Hollyoaks High impressive reviews.

Olivia, who is acting Deputy Head, wastes no time in approaching Headteacher, Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace), presenting her with the facts and outlining why she thinks Sally should now make her the permanent Deputy Head.

However, when a preoccupied Sally gives Olivia the brush-off, Olivia is fuming and her thoughts soon turn to blackmail.

What has she got in mind?

Plus, Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) is feeling exposed after recently revealing that she’s never learned to read.

However, friends and family want to help her, including Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) who tells Donna-Marie he knows just the right person to help her learn.

Who is he thinking of?

And will Donna-Marie agree to Imran’s suggestion?

