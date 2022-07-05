ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Copenhagen mall shooting: Suspected gunman charged with murder; police find no ties to terrorism

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=389AOL_0gUnv49Q00

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — A 22-year-old man suspected of fatally shooting three people and critically wounding at least three others at a Copenhagen shopping center on Sunday was charged Monday with murder.

According to authorities in the Danish capital, the suspect, who has not been identified publicly, had mental health issues. No indication of a terrorism motive has been found, the BBC reported.

Copenhagen police inspector Søren Thomassen confirmed to The Guardian that the gunman confessed to the shooting on Sunday night and chose his victims at random when he opened fire at the Field’s shopping center Sunday afternoon.

Two Danish citizens, both 17, and a 47-year-old Russian citizen were killed in the rampage, which police said Monday appeared random and “not motivated by gender or anything else,” the news outlet reported.

Police arrested the suspect near the mall only 13 minutes after being alerted to the attack, according to the BBC.

Meanwhile, the judge presiding over the case imposed a name ban on both the suspect and the victims during Monday’s proceedings, the network reported.

Speaking to reporters earlier Monday, Thomassen called the suspect “peripherally” known to police and said investigators believe he acted alone, the BBC reported.

The four people seriously wounded in the attack were identified as a 40-year-old Danish woman, a 19-year-old Danish woman, a 50-year-old Swedish man and a 16-year-old Swedish girl. Another 20 people were injured as they tried to flee the scene, The Guardian reported.

The chief physician at one of the hospitals treating some of the victims confirmed to the BBC that only one victim remained in critical condition by Monday.

Meanwhile, another three people were strafed by stray bullets during the attack, bringing the total number of wounded to 10, police confirmed to The Guardian.

Police inspector Dannie Rise told reporters Monday that of the 10 people shot, six were women and four were men, BBC reported.

Photos: Copenhagen mall shooting leaves 3 dead, 3 critically wounded Police and emergency services at the Field's shopping center after a shooting, in Copenhagen, Denmark, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (Claus Bech/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Copenhagen#Murder#Police#Violent Crime#Danish#Guardian#Field#Russian#Swedish
Daily Mail

Family of black man shot 60 times by Ohio police say they didn't know he had a gun and a COP friend recently introduced him to weapons: Protests in Portland and Akron as lawyer slams officers for 'shooting him like a dog'

A black Ohio man who was shot 60 times and killed by police was only recently introduced to guns by his cop friend, his family's lawyer has revealed, after officers said they found a weapon in his car. Jayland Walker, 25, was shot dead by Akron officers following a traffic...
AKRON, OH
Daily Mail

Trainee easyJet pilot, 21, died after she was bitten by a mosquito on her forehead and developed an infection which spread to her brain, inquest hears

A trainee commercial airline pilot died after she was bitten by a mosquito and developed an infection which spread to her brain, an inquest heard. Oriana Pepper, 21, of Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk, had passed her theory exams on the easyJet programme in Oxford with flying colours and had gone to Belgium for her instrument ratings.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Country
Russia
US News and World Report

Second Woman Killed in Shark Attack in Egypt's Red Sea

CAIRO (Reuters) -Two women were killed in shark attacks in Egypt's Red Sea, south of the city of Hurghada, the Egyptian Ministry of Environment said on Sunday. Two sources told Reuters that the body of a Romanian tourist in her late forties was discovered hours after an attack that left a 68-year-old Austrian woman dead. Both attacks happened within 600 metres of each other, off the coast of Sahl Hasheesh, according to the sources.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mosques’ safety ‘shattered by one night of hatred’ as Muslims ‘on edge’ over rising Islamophobic attacks

British Muslims have shared their fears over rising Islamophobic attacks on mosques in the UK, warning that the safe refuges of places of worship can be ”shattered by a single act of hatred”. Almost half of mosques or Islamic institutions in the UK have been targeted by religiously-motivated attacks in the last three years.A report by MEND and Muslim Census revealed the rising rates of Islamophobic hate crimes against places of worship, with 35 per cent of mosques attacked at least once a year.Community leaders are calling for the government and police to provide better support and funding to help...
RELIGION
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: British teen arrested for EasyJet bomb hoax after boasting on Snapchat 'I'm a Taliban and I'm going to blow this plane up' is a chess playing economics genius who won a place at Cambridge University

A British teenager arrested over a bomb hoax on an EasyJet flight is a chess-playing prodigy who has been offered a place at Cambridge University, MailOnline can reveal. Aditya Verma, 18, allegedly posted on Snapchat: 'I'm going to blow this plane up, I'm a Taliban' and bragged he was going to blow up the aircraft that was en-route to Menorca packed with holidaymakers.
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
106K+
Followers
111K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy