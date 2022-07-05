ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Beck Regrets Not Letting ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Parody ‘Loser’

By Eryn Murphy
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

It turns out “Weird Al” Yankovic wanted to make a parody of Beck’s song “Loser.” Beck turned Yankovic down, so the parody version was never made. In a new episode of Audible’s music series Words + Music , Beck shared that he regrets not letting Yankovic cover “Loser.”

(L-R) Beck and ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic | Jim Bennett/WireImage; Kevin Winter/Getty Images

‘Weird Al’ Yankovic wanted to make a parody version of Beck’s song ‘Loser’

Audible’s Words + Music series lets featured artists speak about their careers and creative journeys while also giving listeners access to new performances.

Beck’s Words + Music episode is titled “Dear Life,” and it premiered on Audible on July 1. Leading up to its release, Billboard received an exclusive preview clip from the episode.

According to the excerpt shared by Billboard , Yankovic wanted to create a parody of Beck’s song “Loser.”

“‘Weird Al’ Yankovic tried to do a version of it. It was going to be called ‘Schmoozer,'” Beck said in the Words + Music excerpt. “Which I regret denying him permission to do; I think it would have been an amazing video. I’m actually really sad that it didn’t happen.”

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/YgSPaXgAdzE?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

RELATED: ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Received a Demand From Lawyers to Not Make Eye Contact With Prince

Billboard speculates that “Based on the timing, ‘Weird Al’ was likely asking to include ‘Schmoozer’ on his 1996 album Bad Hair Day …”

Beck originally released “Loser” in 1993. After it gained more popularity, “Loser” was re-released on the singer’s 1994 album Mellow Gold .

The singer-songwriter said on his Words + Music episode that because record labels “rejected” the song, it was originally released independently. After “Loser” gained more popularity with listeners, Beck was then approached by record labels about the song.

“It got rejected by everybody,” he said. “So after a couple of years of this, they ended up putting that song out. 500 copies. And somehow, on its own, it just got on the radio and it went straight to No. 1 and was in the top five for a year,” Beck said in Billboard’s excerpt of “Dear Life.”

He continued, “And so all these labels were coming back like, ‘Hey, we said that song would never go anywhere, and it was this and that, but hey, can we talk?'”

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/N9qYF9DZPdw?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen title=""Weird Al" Yankovic - White & Nerdy (Official Music Video)">

RELATED: ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Covered a George Harrison Song Because the Beatle’s Son Asked Him To

Why Beck did not want ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic making a parody of ‘Loser’

While “Loser” helped launch Beck into more mainstream popularity, he was hesitant for Yankovic to parody the song. This is because Beck wanted to avoid backlash for only being known for “Loser.”

“It wasn’t really taken seriously at all. And when it came out and it was popular, it still wasn’t taken that serious at all,” Beck said on his Words + Music episode. “I mean, you can go back to the press of the day. I just remember myriad articles and headlines of ‘one-hit wonder,’ ‘joke band,’ ‘Beck novelty act.'”

Fans can listen to Beck’s Words + Music episode here .

RELATED: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals It Would Be Heartbreaking if His Weird Al Biopic Isn’t Good

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

'Stranger Things 4': Eddie Munson Actor Discusses That 'Insane' Metallica Guitar Solo

The final episodes of Stranger Things dropped last Friday and -- when it comes to new character Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) -- they were well worth the wait. Spoilers ahead -- Munson, the leader of the Hellfire Dungeons & Dragons club -- is killed in the finale by flying ravenous "demobats." Before his end, stalling for time so his friends can attack the evil Vecna, Eddie has the ultimate hero moment. He gets up on the Upside Down's version of his caravan and slams out a guitar solo to end all guitar solos, drawing the attention of the demobats.
CELEBRITIES
Ultimate Classic Rock

Metallica’s ‘Master of Puppets’ Rocks ‘Stranger Things’ Finale

Metallica’s classic 1986 song “Master of Puppets” was featured in a pivotal moment of the Season 4 finale of Stranger Things. Fans of the show will already be familiar with Eddie Munson, the metal-loving high school student who was introduced at the start of the season. Over the course of nine episodes, the character, played by Joseph Quinn, was accused of a murder he didn’t commit, befriended by the series’ inner circle of teen heroes and informed of the existence of the Upside Down.
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Radcliffe
Person
Beck
Person
George Harrison
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Clint Eastwood Wouldn’t Give Son Scott Eastwood a ‘Dime’

Looking at Scott Eastwood and his career, it’s easy to think that fame and fortune came easy for him. After all, he is the son of Hollywood royalty Clint Eastwood. Scott was born in California after his director father had an illicit affair with a former flight attendant. Although the actor lived with his mother, he moved in with his father in his teens. However, Clint wouldn’t give his son Scott a dime.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kate Hudson watches son Ryder, 18, get first tattoo of siblings’ initials

Kate Hudson had a front row seat to her son Ryder’s first tattoo appointment. The actress, 43, filmed the 18-year-old as he got the letters “CBR” inked onto his right forearm Tuesday. The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” star filmed her eldest child getting the body art at the Sixty Ink shop before posing for a picture with Ryder and tattoo artist Claudio Traina. Hudson is also the mother of son Bingham, 10, and daughter Rani, 3, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy and fiancé Chris Fujikawa, respectively. Ryder’s tattoo appears to feature his siblings’ initials, as well as the initial of his...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weird Al#Music Video#Parody
HollywoodLife

Tori Spelling’s Lookalike Daughter Stella, 14, Is So Grown Up In 8th Grade Graduation Photo

Tori Spelling made a touching tribute to her 14-year-old daughter, Stella, in a lengthy, sweet Instagram post on Thursday. “Stella McDermott GRADUATES!!” she ecstatically wrote in the caption of her daughter posing in her bright blue graduation gown and holding a bouquet of flowers. “My girl graduated from middle school today. Bittersweet. So proud of how hard she fought to graduate amongst bullying, COVID, adversity, migraines, severe anxiety, and sadly teachers and counselors who didn’t believe she could do it all in time to graduate…she proved them all wrong!”
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Watch Waylon Jennings And Wife Jessi Colter Crush A Cover Of “Suspicious Minds” Back In 1989

Back in 1989, one of country music’s most iconic couple’s, Waylon Jennings and Jessi Colter, took the stage to duet an old classic, “Suspicious Minds.”. First written and recorded by Mark James in 1968, it was made extremely popular by Elvis in 1969 and became the last #1 single of his career in the United States, and is now known as one of his signature songs.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

132K+
Followers
107K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy