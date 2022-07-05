Thousands march in NYC for abortion rights

NEW YORK - Due to a shortage of lifeguards, New York City's Parks Department has had to cancel swim programs for the summer and close mini pools. But that should change now that the Parks Department and the union representing lifeguards have reached a deal after negotiations started in March. The starting salary for lifeguards goes up from $16 per hour to $19.46 per hour. The city will also pay a retention bonus to lifeguards who work every week in September through the end of the pool and beach season.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO