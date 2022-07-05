ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Thousands march in NYC for abortion rights

By Sharon Crowley
fox5ny.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK - Thousands of people marched and rallied in New York City on Monday to protest the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade. In...

www.fox5ny.com

Comments / 24

Robert Short
3d ago

They do realize they can get yearly abortions in NY no matter how many weeks pregnant they are.

Reply(8)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
caribbeanlife.com

Williams expresses gratitude for vote for NY governor

A day after resoundingly losing his bid to unseat incumbent New York Gov. Kathy Hochul in the New York Democratic Primary, Caribbean American candidate for Governor of New York Jumaane D. Williams has expressed gratitude to voters, saying that he cannot thank them enough for “this privilege to be your voice and vessel for change through public service.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Push for more public restrooms in NYC

NEW YORK - There are only an estimated 1,160 public bathrooms for the 8 million people who live in New York City. That doesn't even take the tourists into account. "It is a public health issue. It's an economic development issue. It's certainly a quality of life issue," Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine told FOX 5 News.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC hotels banning guns after agreement with union

NEW YORK - Hotels across New York City are joining together to ban guns from hotel rooms - they say in an effort to protect guests and tourists. After the US Supreme Court struck down New York’s concealed carry law which was over a century old, the state Legislature passed a bill that allows guns to be prohibited in "sensitive areas," including private businesses.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Society
City
Manhattan, NY
State
Washington State
Brooklyn, NY
Government
Brooklyn, NY
Health
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
WETM 18 News

New York COVID update Thursday, July 7

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As of Thursday, July 7, the COVID-19 daily average is 8.89%. Health Officials said the total number of positive cases is 7,526 statewide. The total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide as of Wednesday is 2,255 an increase of 49. Health Officials said, statewide there have been 15 deaths reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox40jackson.com

NYC audit rips de Blasio handling of costly ferry project

A new report revealed that when former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was in office, his administration hid nearly a quarter of a billion dollars in spending on the city’s ferry system, fudging the number of taxpayer subsidies for a service that lost tens of millions each year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Real News Network

‘We’re already stretched thin’: NYC teachers criticize massive school budget cuts

At the end of the school year, Annie Tan, a special education elementary school teacher in Sunset Park in Brooklyn, New York, said teachers typically have a party. This year, however, that celebration was mired by the loss of 16 teachers from her school who are being excessed (ie, moved to different schools and positions) as a result of massive public education budget cuts that are being enacted by the New York City Board of Education and Mayor Eric Adams’ administration.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Constitutional Right#Protest#U S Supreme Court
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York LG candidate Alison Esposito retires from NYPD

Republican candidate for lieutenant governor Alison Esposito has officially retired from the New York City Police Department, U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin's campaign on Thursday announced. Esposito's career spanned 25 years with the NYPD. She was added to the Republican ticket earlier this year as Zeldin sought to bolster his campaign's...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC gives lifeguards a raise — but only for this summer

NEW YORK - Due to a shortage of lifeguards, New York City's Parks Department has had to cancel swim programs for the summer and close mini pools. But that should change now that the Parks Department and the union representing lifeguards have reached a deal after negotiations started in March. The starting salary for lifeguards goes up from $16 per hour to $19.46 per hour. The city will also pay a retention bonus to lifeguards who work every week in September through the end of the pool and beach season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Protests
News Break
Politics
The Jewish Press

Hochul Signs Green Laws in Brooklyn

New York Governor Kathy Hochul traveled Tuesday for a bill-signing at Newlab multi-disciplinary technology center headquarters in the Brooklyn Navy Yard together with State Senators Kevin Parker and Jessica Ramos, and Assembly Members Pat Fahy and Latoya Joyner. One of the measures she signed tightens the state’s building codes and...
BROOKLYN, NY
Gothamist.com

NYC schools are facing larger cuts than Adams administration detailed

New York City public schools are facing larger enrollment-based cuts this summer compared to what Adams administration officials originally announced in February — and more than what was outlined in the city budget that passed last month. Mayor Eric Adams’ preliminary budget included $375 million in cuts because of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Violent holiday weekend in NYC

At least 21 people were shot in 14 separate incidents in New York City over the long holiday weekend. Mayor Eric Adams said he believes his administration's plan to curb gun violence is moving in the right direction.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thepositivecommunity.com

NYS Gov. Hochul and Choose Healthy Life Announce Health Equity Funding for Black New Yorkers

At a press and community event on June 3, 2022, New York Governor Hochul, Choose Healthy Life (CHL), and Quest Diagnostics announced state appropriations and the public-private collaboration of Black church leaders and health navigators to address health disparities in underserved communities across the city. Along with the Governor were CHL Executives Rev. Al Sharpton, Debra Fraser-Howze, Rev. Jacques DeGraff, Founding Partner Quest Diagnostics CEO-elect Jim Davis, Technical Assistance Partner Columbia University Professor Robert Fullilove, and Implementation Partner UWNYC Board Member Hedieh Fakhriyazdi. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services-Director, Center for Faith-based and Neighborhood Partnerships Rev. Que English also offered remarks. —TPC Staff.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy