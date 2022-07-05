Watch: Cleveland July 4 fireworks light up the lake

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Official Independence Day fireworks were back this year in Cleveland.

The 2022 Light Up the Lake event began around 10 p.m. with people able to view the Lake Erie fireworks from various vantage points around the city, just by looking up.

Fireworks were shot off from the Port of Cleveland’s Dock 20.

Watch a video of the festivities in the player above, coming to you from the west side of the Flats.

Celebrate well!

