Los Angeles, CA

WOW – Women Of Wrestling Issues Casting Call For Fans At Next Week’s Tapings

By Jeremy Thomas
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWOW – Women of Wrestling has issued a casting call of extras to play the roles of fans...

Becky Lynch Checks on Asuka After Table Spot on WWE Raw (Video)

– In the main event of last night’s Raw, Becky Lynch beat Asuka in a No Holds Barred Match. A fan took note on Twitter that Lynch was checking on Asuka to see if she was OK after the Manhandle Slam through the table for the finish. You can see that clip and some additional highlights from the match below:
WWE
Colt Cabana Was Reportedly Expected To Be Cut From AEW, Talent Spoke Up For Him

Colt Cabana is still signed to AEW, but a new report says he was expected to be cut before several roster members spoke up for him. Fightful Select reports that there was a “bit of an uproar” backstage in the company over the notion that Cabana’s AEW deal was not set to be renewed as far back as March, something that several members of the roster said they heard word of several months ago.
WWE
WWE News: Shawn Michaels & Indi Hartwell Take Photos With New NXT Women’s Tag Champions, Axiom Is Coming Soon

– Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade are your new NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions, and they shared the camera backstage with Indi Hartwell and Shawn Michaels. As noted earlier, Perez and Jade defeated Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolan to win the titles at Great American Bash and Hartwell posted a pic with the new champs on Twitter. In addition, the WWE Twitter account shared a video of the two doing their first photo shoot as champs with HBK getting a photo with them:
WWE
Otis Loses Hot Dog Eating Contest, Throws Up On WWE Raw

Otis fell short in a hot dog eating contest on WWE Raw, but it was Chad Gable who really lost after Otis threw up. Tonight’s Raw had a big cookout sequence that included Akira Tozawa beating Otis and others by eating 48 hot dogs. GTable wasn’t happy and wanted a recount, but didn’t get the chance when American Alpha had to leave to team with Theory in a six-man tag team match against Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits.
WWE
UFC Star Jessica Eye Has A Desire To Be The Female Undertaker

Following her retirement at UFC 276 this past weekend, Jessica Eye’s comments drew some attention, especially to those in the pro wrestling community as she expressed a desire to be “the female undertaker” as revealed in a tweet by ESPN’s Marc Raimondi. “Eye said she wants...
UFC
Jeremy’s WWE NXT Great American Bash Review 7.5.22

What’s up, NXT peeps? It’s time for the NXT Great American Bash! Jeremy Thomas, here as ever, and I hope you all had a good weekend. Tonight on NXT we have a big show as Cameron Grimes battles Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship, while Carmelo Hayes defends the North American Championship against Grayson Waller. But that’s not all; both tag team titles are on the line with Toxic Attraction hoping to fend off Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade, as well as the Creed Brothers taking on their estranged Diamond Mine brethren in Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp. And of course we will probably have plenty more, but just those matches are enough to have me hopeful for the episode.
WWE
NJPW Announces Return To UK, G1 Special and Music Festival

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced several events coming up including a return to the UK, a G1 special and a music festival. The return to the UK will happen in October, with more details coming soon. It was not that fans in the “Oceania region” will also have an NJPW event soon as the company continues to expand internationally.
WWE
MLW Announces New Streaming and Broadcast Deal With beIN Sports

Major League Wrestling has announced that MLW will be available in major markets through a new agreement with beIN Sports for streaming and over-the-air broadcast. This will make MLW available in Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas and other markets. Here’s the press release:. beIN SPORTS to broadcast MLW on streaming...
DDP Says His Wife Had to Stop Watching Cody Rhodes’ Hell in a Cell Match, Doesn’t Get Why Cody Was Booed in AEW

Diamond Dallas Page respected Cody Rhodes’ match with Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell, though he says his wife couldn’t watch the whole thing. The match saw Cody, who was suffering from a torn pectoral tendon, battle Rollins inside the Hell in a Cell structure and pick up the win, though he had to undergo surgery after the match and will be out for months.
WWE
Cinemablend

Why The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey And Rachel Recchia Weren't Worried About Fighting With Each Other While Filming Newest Season

Much of Bachelor Nation got nervous when Jesse Palmer announced on Clayton Echard’s “After the Final Rose” special that The Bachelorette Season 19 would feature both Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia as the leads. The women themselves were wary about having to date the same men, following the traumatic “Rose Ceremony From Hell” they’d already experienced, and fans dreaded a repeat of the experiment gone wrong in Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season. But as Windey and Recchia’s journey is about to begin, it turns out the women went in with a strategy to ensure they wouldn’t be pit against each other.
NFL
Awesome Kong On Asking TNA For A Raise, How Much She Wanted To Earn

In an interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet (via Fightful), Awesome Kong spoke about asking for a raise during her time with TNA and how she wanted to make a tenth of what Kurt Angle did. Kong worked for TNA (now Impact Wrestling) from 2007 to 2010. She said:...
WWE
Update On Status of Sasha Banks and Naomi On WWE Roster

PWInsider reports that Sasha Banks and Naomi have been removed from the internal roster in WWE during the last 24 hours. WWE has not confirmed that the two have been released in the company, but until now they were included on the internal list of talent. There have also been...
WWE
Film Icon, The Godfather & Elf Star James Caan Passes Away At 82

The film world has lost one of its icons as James Caan, the actor who starred in everything from The Godfather to Elf, has passed away. Caan’s family posted to his Twitter acccount on Thursday to announce that he passed last evening. The statement read:. “It is with great...
CELEBRITIES
WWE News: Video Captures Michael Cole and Pat McAfee’s Reaction at MITB, The Bella Twins Biography Preview, Bianca Belair Shares Video on Fenty Beauty Products

– WWE released a clip capturing Michael Cole and Pat McAfee’s reactions to Liv Morgan cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase at last Saturday’s event:. – A&E released a new preview clip for The Bella Twins’ episode of Biography: WWE Legends. The new season debuts on Sunday, July 10 with The Undertaker episode. Yon can check out the new preview for The Bella Twins episode below:
WWE
Marko Stunt Thinks Christian Cage Mentioning Him On Dynamite Was ‘Lame’

In an interview with NBC Sports (via Fightful), Marko Stunt spoke about why it was ‘lame’ that Christian Cage mentioned him on a recent episode of AEW Dynamite. Christian asked Luchasaurus to ‘remember Marko’ when confronted after he attacked Jungle Boy. Here are highlights:. On being...
WWE
WWE News: Gunther Squashes R-Truth On Raw, Finn Balor Changes Up Gear

– Gunther made a trip over to Monday night’s to obliterate R-Truth in a Russia vs. USA match on tonight’s WWE Raw. Monday night’s show saw the WWE Intercontinental Champion show up and wipe out Truth, who was dressed as Uncle Sam. You can see clips below:
WWE

