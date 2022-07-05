ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

X300 portable projector and speaker adds a vintage twist to entertainment

By JC Torres
yankodesign.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHome and portable projectors are becoming more common these days. And like any other popular consumer electronics, their designs are becoming more common as well. The large, nondescript boxes try to avoid calling attention to themselves so as not to ruin or clash with your room’s existing decor. But what if...

www.yankodesign.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

For Prime Members, Amazon Is Selling Mini Smart TVs for $90

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Things are heating up as we near the end of June, only to inch ever closer to Amazon Prime Day. However, the best Prime Day Deals of 2022 have already started, and you don’t need to wait until July to save. This week, Prime members can snag a fantastic deal on a Fire TV, with prices starting as low as $90 right now. We’ve previously covered Amazon’s early Prime Day deals on 55, 65...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: This Tiny Portable Projector Is on Sale for Under $70

Click here to read the full article. Whether you’re prepping for a movie night outdoors or want to upgrade your home theater experience, this PVO mini projector makes a great addition. It’s normally very affordable at $99, but right now Amazon has the highly-rated projector on sale for just $70. Amazon Buy: PVO Mini Projector $69.99 Measuring ‎5.5 by 3.8 by 2 inches, the PVO is truly mini, making it easy to pack up in a small bag for camping trips or movie nights at friends’ houses. Its square design also lets you place the projector on its back for a ceiling projection...
RETAIL
yankodesign.com

This Hi-Fi system concept elevates listening to music into a visual art form

As more and more content becomes digital today, most of our consumption happens through our smartphones. We listen to music being streamed from the cloud and even force ourselves to enjoy videos with subtitles on screens not much larger than our hands. While there is nothing inherently wrong with this lifestyle, especially for people on the go, it takes away some of the elements that make those activities special on their own. For example, you will sometimes miss out on the visual and tangible aspects of owning products designed specifically to make those activities enjoyable and memorable, making listening to music almost mechanical and rote. This concept design for a beautiful Hi-Fi system tries to bring back some of that joy, and it takes inspiration from some of the best creative minds in the industry.
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Home Speakers for Room-Filling Sound

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. It used to be that the only option for a surround sound setup to fill your space with warm, enveloping sound required a central receiver, with connecting wires running around the room and multiple speakers in every corner. But these days, speakers are smaller, sleeker, smarter, and can deliver a surround sound experience while only occupying a minimal footprint. That’s thanks to a category of speakers known as home speakers. What Are the...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertainment#Projector#Consumer Electronics#Smartphone
CNET

Best 55-Inch TV for 2022: Top Features and Brands for Every Budget

While here at CNET we recommend that you purchase the biggest TV that fits in your room, the 55-inch television is still a sweet spot due to its combination of size and affordability. Most modern 55-inch televisions come with plenty of features and are smart, so you can enjoy streaming...
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

DOOGEE X96 Series long-lasting smartphones boast a 5400 mAh battery for 1–3 days of power

Take a break from recharging your smartphone all the time with the DOOGEE X96 Series long-lasting smartphones. This series consists of the DOOGEE X96 and X96 Pro. Both feature a massive 5400 mAh battery. Under normal use, the phones should last up to 1–3 days without a recharge. And, when the X96 is on standby, this cool gadget lasts up to a whopping 17 days. Both models also feature a 3-in-1 card slot supporting Nano SIM, Nano SIM, and a TF card. Meanwhile, the X96 Pro boasts a Samsung AI Quad Camera, ensuring that every shot is amazing with 13 MP, 2 MP, 2 MP, and 2 MP cameras. What’s more, both phones feature a 6.52″ waterdrop display for an immersive visual experience. Even better, both phones offer fingerprint unlocking features, keeping your data safe. Finally, the X96 Pro runs on Android 11, while the X96 uses Android 11 Go.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Smart TV
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Laptops and Two-In-One Tablets

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Though summer feels like it’s only just started, working life continues to go on. And on Amazon Prime Day (which returns July 12 and 13), tons of deals await on products that can make working life easier and more efficient. But you don’t have to wait until next week to enjoy discounts on tech and home office essentials, including laptops and computers.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmazon Brings 'Lord of the Rings,' 'Thursday Night Football' Into Prime Day PushJamie...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Amazon Surprises Prime Members With Up to 53% Off Fire Tablets

If you were hoping to snag a cheap tablet deal this month, you don't have to wait until Prime Day to do so. Amazon has just launched a new sale on its affordable Fire 7 tablets, dropping prices to record lows with as much as 53% off. With the 7-inch tablet selling for as little as $30 for Prime members, it's an inexpensive pickup before Prime Day even starts.
ELECTRONICS
yankodesign.com

Rimo phone holder uses hand gestures to move your view around

Even though we’re two years into doing all sorts of virtual communication, there is still much we need to improve about it. There are a lot of products, gadgets, and devices that can be designed and produced to make video calls more interesting and convenient. One particular issue while doing video calls is when one party is moving around in the room and you want to be able to follow them or see the rest of the room or surroundings.
ELECTRONICS
yankodesign.com

Sustainable shell pavilion uses biocomposite profiles to make your exhibit eco-friendly

Normally, booths, pavilions, and other exhibition structures are not the most sustainable. Sure you can recycle some of the parts and maybe re-use them for other events but a lot of times we see them just go to waste or go unused. So materials or designs that are created to lessen carbon footprint and to be reusable and sustainable are always welcome within the design, architecture, and events industry (and everywhere else for that matter). This new lightweight structure made from biocomposite profiles is a Green Concepts 2022 awardee.
ENVIRONMENT
Engadget

Netflix starts using new Ambeo spatial audio tech from Sennheiser

Has developed an approach to that doesn’t require a surround sound system. The tech, called Ambeo 2-Channel Spatial Audio, will work on standard stereo speakers, Sennheiser says. The company Ambeo will deliver “an improved audio experience wherever stereo is delivered today, be it standard TV sets, stereo systems, headphones, tablets or laptops.”
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Prime Day Speaker and Headphone Deals to Pick Up Now

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Amazon Prime Day 2022 is just around the corner, slated for July 12 and 13. But any keep deal hunters will know that Amazon starts ramping up its deal selection before Prime Day actually starts: Plenty of Prime Day discounts are already live — from home goods to tech to fitness gear — that are well worth scooping up now. Related: The Best Amazon Prime Day Discounts Among the Prime Day deals already up...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best Wireless Earbuds and Bluetooth Headphones for Making Calls

Comfort and sound quality are certainly key factors when buying headphones and earbuds. But these days a lot of folks also want their cans and buds to work well as a headset for making calls. So, how do we determine the best headphones and earbuds for making phone calls? Well, we torture test them in the streets of New York City where there's a lot of ambient noise (traffic, people talking and sometimes wind).
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Beyerdynamic Free Byrd Earbuds Review: Great Sound for $249

Beyerdynamic may be late to the game, but it's finally introduced its first true-wireless earbuds, and they come with a name that might remind a few folks of Lynyrd Skynyrd's signature song. Available now in two colors for $249 (£199 or roughly AU$350), the Free Byrd earbuds have active noise canceling, up to 11 hours of battery life and impressive sound quality.
ELECTRONICS
Gamespot

Best Prime Day 2022 Soundbar And Speaker Early Deals

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Prime Day 2022 is almost here, but you can already find a bunch of great deals on soundbars and speakers ahead of the event. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your home theater or bring your games with you on the road, these early soundbar Prime Day deals are worth a minute of your time.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy