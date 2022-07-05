X300 portable projector and speaker adds a vintage twist to entertainment

As more and more content becomes digital today, most of our consumption happens through our smartphones. We listen to music being streamed from the cloud and even force ourselves to enjoy videos with subtitles on screens not much larger than our hands. While there is nothing inherently wrong with this lifestyle, especially for people on the go, it takes away some of the elements that make those activities special on their own. For example, you will sometimes miss out on the visual and tangible aspects of owning products designed specifically to make those activities enjoyable and memorable, making listening to music almost mechanical and rote. This concept design for a beautiful Hi-Fi system tries to bring back some of that joy, and it takes inspiration from some of the best creative minds in the industry.

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 HOURS AGO