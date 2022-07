Lutheran High School in Springfield is dealing with a major structural problem due to previous underground coal mining. The school’s board of directors sent out a letter to parents this week saying engineers from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Hansen Engineering and the Illinois Mine Subsidence Insurance Fund have all done inspections of the property in the past week. It says their recommendation is that the building at 3000 West Washington Street not be occupied at this time.

