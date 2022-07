– Early Wednesday morning at approximately 4:45 a.m., 38-year-old Cori Lee Hudson of Grover Beach was driving a Dodge Ram southbound on Highway 1, approaching Winterhaven Way at an undetermined speed. A male driver was traveling in a Honda Civic on Highway 101 northbound, approaching Winterhaven Way at an undetermined speed. Hudson reportedly initiated a left turn onto Winterhaven Way, crossing the northbound lane, directly in front of the path of the driver of the Honda Civic, according to a report by California Highway Patrol. The drivers were unable to avoid a head-on collision.

