Many Central Ohioans say they're not feeling patriotic this Independence Day
By Bri Buckley
WSYX ABC6
3 days ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Central Ohioans came together Monday to celebrate one of the most patriotic days of the year. "You can't help but feel patriotic when you look at other countries in the world and the oppression everywhere, there's something about America," Audrey Spahr from Westerville said....
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hundreds of Ohio doctors are protesting Ohio's abortion laws including the "heartbeat bill," which bans abortion when cardiac activity is detected typically at the 6-week mark. Gov. Mike DeWine signed the bill back in 2019 however, a federal judge blocked it. However, this year the...
Like the famed Casablanca police captain Louis Renault, Ohio taxpayers were shocked, shocked to learn recently from the state auditor’s office that the notorious online charter school ECOT, which closed in 2018, owes the state $117 million. A “Finding for Recovery” posted last week on the auditor’s website provided the details. The announcement by Auditor […]
The post ECOT owes Ohio $117 Million. What are we going to do about it? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Days after a rainfall, the Cooper Creek, flowing through Blue Ash Nature Park, hardly looks like a creek at all. Small trickles of water cut through the mud and rock, but when it rains, storm water rushes through those same banks, bringing whatever pollutants and soil it picks up along the way to the Ohio River, unless something can slow it down.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A little boy who lives across the pond and desperately needs to move to Columbus to help save his life is getting his wish, and it's because Central Ohio stepped up in a big way. 4-year-old Lex Munneke-Corbett has an extremely rare disease called SMARD1....
CLEVELAND — When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last month, Ohio’s previously unconstitutional “heartbeat bill” that effectively bans most abortions snapped into place. For Republicans, including Gov. Mike DeWine, an abortion-rights foe who signed the bill into law, it was a political victory. But...
PORTLAND, Ohio -- Buffington Island Battlefield is the site of the only significant Civil War battle in Ohio. On July 19, 1863, a Union force of 3,000 cavalry, artillery, infantry, and Navy personnel routed a column of 1,800 Confederate cavalry and artillery commanded by Brigadier General John Hunt Morgan. From...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Armed with a “Do Something” button pinned to his lapel, a state lawmaker from Cincinnati wants to make sure a Texas gunman’s deadly rampage doesn’t happen in Ohio. One month after an 18-year-old gunned down 19 children and two adults at...
A group of Ohio physicians is rallying support for a letter of dissent in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and the enactment of Ohio six-week abortion ban. “The movement has quickly gained momentum and has recruited over 900 physicians forming the organization...
Knowing the name and location of the highest-rated hospital in the entire state is valuable information to obtain. Information leading to the discovery of the best hospital in each state was compiled using data centered around affordability, patient income, care value, and equity. Each hospital received a state and national rank, and only one Ohio hospital scored the highest.
Ohio's second primary election is Aug. 2. The races for Ohio House and Senate seats were pushed back from the normal May primary because of disagreements over new district maps. After the Ohio Supreme Court rejected four sets of legislative district maps as unconstitutional, a federal court ordered the state...
An analyst working for Ohio retired teachers went to court last week seeking records relating to the state pension funds. The analyst is trying to determine whether teachers’ pension money is being squandered on high-fee “alternative” investments such as private equity and hedge funds. He is also investigating whether external consultants directing such investments are also being paid by the firms in which retirement system money is being invested.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Looking for an excuse to eat chocolate? You're in luck!. Thursday is World Chocolate Day and Winans Chocolates and Coffees has the perfect sweet for you. The Ohio-based chocolate factory has released a new product, Buckeye Caramel Crunch. This snack-sized treat has all the good...
With many species out of season during the summer months, aside from fish, one may ask, “What other wild game species are there to pursue when temperatures are hot?”. The answer is turtles. You may not know this, but Ohio does have a turtle season that is set and regulated by the Ohio Division of Wildlife. There are two species of turtle in Ohio that can be legally harvested — the soft-shelled turtle and the common snapping turtle.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported nearly 18,840 new coronavirus cases for the past week. The state reported 18,838 new cases, 411 new hospitalizations and 29 new ICU admissions. According to the Ohio Department of Health, the National Center for Health Statistics recently...
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OnlyInYourState and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and want to do some exploring around the great state of Ohio, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted places.
A spike in gun violence has two Ohio senators proposing a bill that would put more restrictions in place for buying and owning a gun. The bill was proposed after the shooting at an elementary school in Texas last month, and with the shooting at a parade in Chicago was brought up again.
As of July 6, 2022, 2 statewide ballot measures were certified for the ballot in Ohio in 2022. Description: Prohibits local governments from allowing persons who lack the qualifications of an elector to vote in local elections.
UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – Honoring those who trailblazed a path for America through the unknown is the theme of this year’s Upper Arlington Fourth of July parade in Ohio. Their Grand Marshal? 101-year-old World War II codebreaker, Major John Bergmann. “Very exciting, after all these years of going to the parade for 20 years,” Bergmann […]
Comments / 3