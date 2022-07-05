Many Central Ohioans say they're not feeling patriotic this Independence Day

With many species out of season during the summer months, aside from fish, one may ask, “What other wild game species are there to pursue when temperatures are hot?”. The answer is turtles. You may not know this, but Ohio does have a turtle season that is set and regulated by the Ohio Division of Wildlife. There are two species of turtle in Ohio that can be legally harvested — the soft-shelled turtle and the common snapping turtle.

OHIO STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO