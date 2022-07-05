ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Many Central Ohioans say they're not feeling patriotic this Independence Day

By Bri Buckley
WSYX ABC6
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Central Ohioans came together Monday to celebrate one of the most patriotic days of the year. "You can't help but feel patriotic when you look at other countries in the world and the oppression everywhere, there's something about America," Audrey Spahr from Westerville said....

Ohio Capital Journal

ECOT owes Ohio $117 Million. What are we going to do about it?

Like the famed Casablanca police captain Louis Renault, Ohio taxpayers were shocked, shocked to learn recently from the state auditor’s office that the notorious online charter school ECOT, which closed in 2018, owes the state $117 million. A “Finding for Recovery” posted last week on the auditor’s website provided the details. The announcement by Auditor […] The post ECOT owes Ohio $117 Million. What are we going to do about it? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Researchers, conservationists place logs to protect Ohio’s streams

BLUE ASH, Ohio — Days after a rainfall, the Cooper Creek, flowing through Blue Ash Nature Park, hardly looks like a creek at all. Small trickles of water cut through the mud and rock, but when it rains, storm water rushes through those same banks, bringing whatever pollutants and soil it picks up along the way to the Ohio River, unless something can slow it down.
richlandsource.com

Buffington Island was the site of Ohio's most significant Civil War battle

PORTLAND, Ohio -- Buffington Island Battlefield is the site of the only significant Civil War battle in Ohio. On July 19, 1863, a Union force of 3,000 cavalry, artillery, infantry, and Navy personnel routed a column of 1,800 Confederate cavalry and artillery commanded by Brigadier General John Hunt Morgan. From...
TiffinOhio.net

Ohio doctors unite to oppose abortion ban

A group of Ohio physicians is rallying support for a letter of dissent in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and the enactment of Ohio six-week abortion ban. “The movement has quickly gained momentum and has recruited over 900 physicians forming the organization...
iHeartRadio

This Is Ohio's Best Hospital

Knowing the name and location of the highest-rated hospital in the entire state is valuable information to obtain. Information leading to the discovery of the best hospital in each state was compiled using data centered around affordability, patient income, care value, and equity. Each hospital received a state and national rank, and only one Ohio hospital scored the highest.
wksu.org

A voter guide for Ohio's Aug. 2, 2022 primary election

Ohio's second primary election is Aug. 2. The races for Ohio House and Senate seats were pushed back from the normal May primary because of disagreements over new district maps. After the Ohio Supreme Court rejected four sets of legislative district maps as unconstitutional, a federal court ordered the state...
WSYX ABC6

Ohio Capital Journal

Retired teachers go to court for Ohio pension records

An analyst working for Ohio retired teachers went to court last week seeking records relating to the state pension funds. The analyst is trying to determine whether teachers’ pension money is being squandered on high-fee “alternative” investments such as private equity and hedge funds. He is also investigating whether external consultants directing such investments are also being paid by the firms in which retirement system money is being invested.
WSYX ABC6

Celebrate World Chocolate Day with a Buckeye Caramel Crunch from Winans

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Looking for an excuse to eat chocolate? You're in luck!. Thursday is World Chocolate Day and Winans Chocolates and Coffees has the perfect sweet for you. The Ohio-based chocolate factory has released a new product, Buckeye Caramel Crunch. This snack-sized treat has all the good...
Farm and Dairy

It is turtle season in Ohio

With many species out of season during the summer months, aside from fish, one may ask, “What other wild game species are there to pursue when temperatures are hot?”. The answer is turtles. You may not know this, but Ohio does have a turtle season that is set and regulated by the Ohio Division of Wildlife. There are two species of turtle in Ohio that can be legally harvested — the soft-shelled turtle and the common snapping turtle.
WSYX ABC6

Ohio reports nearly 18,840 COVID-19 cases over past week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported nearly 18,840 new coronavirus cases for the past week. The state reported 18,838 new cases, 411 new hospitalizations and 29 new ICU admissions. According to the Ohio Department of Health, the National Center for Health Statistics recently...
WDTN

World War II codebreaker honored at Ohio parade

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – Honoring those who trailblazed a path for America through the unknown is the theme of this year’s Upper Arlington Fourth of July parade in Ohio. Their Grand Marshal? 101-year-old World War II codebreaker, Major John Bergmann.  “Very exciting, after all these years of going to the parade for 20 years,” Bergmann […]
