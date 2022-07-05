ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Yordan Alvarez, Astros aim for more success vs. Royals

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mC1qI_0gUnsaDw00

The Houston Astros enter Tuesday’s game against the visiting Kansas City Royals with sluggers Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker on a roll.

Before Alvarez inflicted what has become his customary damage in the bottom of the ninth inning on Monday, he teamed with Tucker, a fellow left-handed hitter, to swing momentum by capitalizing on a situation that would typically prove disadvantageous to both.

The Astros’ 7-6 victory over the Royals in the opener of a four-game series pivoted when Alvarez and Tucker delivered against Royals lefty reliever Amir Garrett. Houston entered the eighth inning trailing by three runs before Alvarez worked a walk off Garrett two batters before Tucker produced a two-run single against Garrett that sliced the deficit to 6-5.

Inserting a left-handed pitcher to negate left-handed hitting is commonplace. However, Tucker entered the series with better OPS (.857) against left-handers than right-handers (.838) while Alvarez had a .828 OPS against southpaws. Of course, Alvarez did enter with a 1.166 OPS against righties, and his walk-off homer in the ninth came off Royals right-hander Scott Barlow.

“They’re going to bring in a lefty to combat a lefty and our lefties are pretty equal to both,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said. “That was big, that was real big on our lefties to draw a walk and get a hit.”

Right-hander Luis Garcia (6-5, 3.54 ERA) is the scheduled starter for the Astros on Tuesday. He has won each of his last three starts, posting a 3.31 ERA during that stretch. In his last appearance, Garcia limited the New York Yankees to one run on three hits and two walks with six strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings in a 2-1 victory on June 30.

Garcia took the loss against the Royals on June 4, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk with two strikeouts over seven innings in a 6-0 road setback. He is 1-1 with a 2.41 ERA over three career starts against the Royals with 12 hits allowed plus 12 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings.

Right-hander Zack Greinke (2-4, 4.38 ERA) has the starting assignment for the Royals on Tuesday. He has recorded consecutive wins and quality starts, limiting the Texas Rangers to one run on four hits and one walk with three strikeouts over six innings in a 2-1 victory on June 29. Greinke will make his 501st career start and move into 47th place in major league history.

Greinke is 6-3 with a 2.59 ERA over 11 career starts against the Astros, for whom he went 22-10 with a 3.89 over 52 appearances (51 starts) between 2019-21.

After lauding the play of his team on the road earlier on Monday, Royals manager Mike Matheny acknowledged the gut punch that followed later in the day. The Royals jumped out to a 5-0 lead through three innings and seemed to add insurance when catcher MJ Melendez socked his second homer of the game to open the eighth and extend the advantage back to three runs.

But two days after surrendering back-to-back home runs in a walk-off loss at Detroit, the Royals were felled in the bottom of the ninth once again.

“It’s one of the tougher ones of the season,” Matheny said. “You like the chances of us being able to finish that off.”

–Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

What should the New York Yankees do with Aaron Hicks?

During a season where the Yankees are having their best start since 1998, there has been little to critique about the team. Aaron Hicks, however, has been the exception. After stating in spring training that his goal was to have a 30 HR/30 SB season, it is safe to say he will fall well short of those benchmarks.
AARON HICKS
FanSided

Braves: Why Freddie Freeman’s mistake is a tough pill to swallow

It’s been over a week since Freddie Freeman made his return to Atlanta, and we’re still discussing it. Freeman’s mistake is a lesson for free agents everywhere. Freeman was visibly shaken both on the field and in the clubhouse, so much so that Dodgers teammate Clayton Kershaw openly questioned whether or not he wanted to switch clubhouses.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Astros host the Royals, aim to extend home win streak

Kansas City Royals (29-50, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (53-27, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brad Keller (3-9, 4.24 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Astros: Cristian Javier (6-3, 2.58 ERA, .96 WHIP, 95 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -272, Royals +222; over/under is 8...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Kansas City, MO
Sports
City
Detroit, TX
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Houston, TX
Sports
Inside The Astros

Royals Snap Astros' Win Streak, Jump All Over Javier

The magic could only run on for a limited time before Cristian Javier started to show signs of humanity. The Houston Astros starter had allowed only one hit in his last 14 innings prior to Wednesday's start against the Kansas City Royals, where he gave up three runs in the first inning alone.
HOUSTON, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kristen Edman, the Wife of Cardinals Player Tommy Edman

Tommy Edman is a Cardinals fan-favorite player for good reason. And his recent walk-off home run only further proved it. The baseman’s game also draws curiosity and attention to his personal life. Tommy Edman’s wife, Kristen Edman, is no stranger to his social media followers. She’s also a regular presence at Cardinals games. Fans want to know more about who this WAG is and her background, which remains a little obscure to them. So we reveal more details on her in this Kristen Edman wiki.
POWAY, CA
NBC Sports

Report: Free-agent big man joining Lakers despite Celtics interest

Thomas Bryant seemed like an intriguing option for the Celtics in the early stages of NBA free agency, but it appears he's headed to Boston's historic rival. The free-agent big man has agreed to a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, who will give him a chance to compete for the starting center position, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported late Tuesday night.
BOSTON, MA
247Sports

Miami offers two sons of former NBA players

Miami extended its recruiting board for the 2023 class by adding a pair of sons of former NBA players in the past week. Wolfeboro (N.H.) Brewster Academy four-star power Carey Booth, the son of Calvin Booth, and Houston (Texas) Strake Jesuit four-star shooting guard Jace Posey, the son of James Posey, have been offered by the Hurricanes.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dusty Baker
Person
Mike Matheny
Person
Zack Greinke
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Mlb
FOX Sports

Astros face the Royals with 2-1 series lead

Kansas City Royals (30-50, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (53-28, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Kris Bubic (1-5, 7.27 ERA, 1.87 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (10-3, 2.03 ERA, .83 WHIP, 90 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -350, Royals +278; over/under is 8...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers Designate Former Cleveland Reliever for Assignment

It has been somewhat of a rollercoaster ride for one of Los Angeles' latest acquisitions. Last week, the Dodgers claimed RHP Ian Gibaut and had his original flight changed to Los Angeles to meet up with the team as they headed to San Diego. Gibaut was activated and with the team in the dugout for Friday night’s game against the Padres.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sportsnaut

Longtime blueliner Bryan Marchment dies at 53

Former first-round pick and longtime NHL defenseman Bryan Marchment died suddenly, the San Jose Sharks announced Wednesday. He was 53. The club did not release a cause of death. Marchment, a scout for the Sharks for the last 15 years, was in Montreal for the NHL draft. He spent parts of six seasons with the Sharks as a player, his longest tenure with any team in his well-traveled career.
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

64K+
Followers
50K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy