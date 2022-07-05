ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Today in Crypto: CoinShares Acquires Napoleon Asset Management; Crypto Lender Vauld Suspends Withdrawals as Customers Yanked $200M

By PYMNTS
pymnts
pymnts
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Digital asset investment firm CoinShares is acquiring Napoleon Asset Management, one of the first ever digital asset managers, CoinShares announced Monday (July 4). The purchase follows CoinShares’ acquisition of Napoleon Group in December, with the company looking to become a more varied full-service digital asset group with a greater focus on...

www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Co-Founder of Major Crypto Lender Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Explode by Over 350% – Here’s His Timeline

Nexo crypto lending platform co-founder Antoni Trenchev says he’s not turning his back on Bitcoin (BTC) despite BTC losing more than 70% of its value since late 2021. In a new interview with Bloomberg Technology, Trenchev says Bitcoin experienced brutal price swings to the downside two years ago before rallying in a major way, and he anticipates BTC to manifest another bull cycle.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Thiel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asset Managers#Web3 Investment#Napoleon Asset Management#Digital#Coinshares#Napoleon Group#The European Union#Amf
dailyhodl.com

Wall Street Giant Goldman Sachs Raising $2,000,000,000 To Buy Distressed Celsius Assets: Report

Financial services titan Goldman Sachs is reportedly raising $2 billion to purchase discounted assets from embattled crypto lending platform Celsius (CEL). According to a new report by CoinDesk, sources familiar with the matter say that Goldman Sachs is spearheading a group of investors in an effort to gobble up marked down assets of Celsius in case the firm files for bankruptcy.
MARKETS
GOBankingRates

Crypto: When Will the Next Bull Market Begin?

With a few rare exceptions, investing in cryptocurrency in 2022 has been a disaster. Even market leaders like Bitcoin and Ethereum have lost more than half of their value, and some smaller cryptos are down 80% or more. Discover: 10 Surprisingly Affordable Places To Own Waterfront Property. While the stock...
STOCKS
CoinDesk

Three Execs Leave JPMorgan This Week to Join Crypto Firms

It’s been something of a banner week for people departing mega-bank JPMorgan to join the cryptocurrency industry, with three executives taking the plunge, despite a looming crypto winter. The latest leavers include Eric Wragge, a former managing director at JPMorgan with 21 years’ tenure at the bank. He joined...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
CoinDesk

What Are Crypto Trading Pairs?

They consist of two assets that can be traded with each other on an exchange and are also used to quote one crypto against the other. Crypto trading pairs are essential for trading on crypto exchanges like Coinbase, Binance and KuCoin. They allow users to trade one cryptocurrency for another without exchanging either for fiat currency first.
MARKETS
u.today

Crypto Investors In Singapore May Soon Be Restricted from Leverage Trading

Today, the senior minister and head of Singapore's Monetary Authority, in his response to a question from MPs regarding future restrictions on crypto trading platforms and high-risk assets, said that the MAS (Monetary Authority of Singapore) could impose restrictions on individuals' participation in the crypto market, as well as implement rules related to margin trading.
CURRENCIES
Benzinga

How to Buy Cryptocurrency

Want to jump straight to the answer? You can buy cryptocurrencies on eToro, Robinhood, Gemini, Coinbase and Voyager. If you’ve been paying attention to the crypto scene, you may be wondering how to buy cryptocurrencies. You may also worry that it’s too complicated to get involved in cryptocurrencies, or that it’s too late to start.
MARKETS
cheddar.com

What to Watch in Crypto This Week: Insolvency Questions, Firm Consolidation, EU Regulation Impact

Crypto markets are still under pressure after the long July 4th weekend, and the volatility continues to impact firm after firm. Lenders are getting hit especially hard, and some are considering buying one another in order to rescue what small semblance of business could be left. Meanwhile, the EU last week finally agreed on a regulatory framework for exchanges and stablecoin issuers. Josh Goodbody, COO of Qredo, joins Closing Bell to discuss this week's developments and more.
CURRENCIES
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
15K+
Followers
22K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy