Today in Crypto: CoinShares Acquires Napoleon Asset Management; Crypto Lender Vauld Suspends Withdrawals as Customers Yanked $200M
Digital asset investment firm CoinShares is acquiring Napoleon Asset Management, one of the first ever digital asset managers, CoinShares announced Monday (July 4). The purchase follows CoinShares’ acquisition of Napoleon Group in December, with the company looking to become a more varied full-service digital asset group with a greater focus on...www.pymnts.com
